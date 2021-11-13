FORT COLLINS - For those intrigued by numbers, this one delivered a smorgasbord.
Air Force fullback Brad Roberts reached 1,000 yards on the season.
Haaziq Daniels and Brandon Lewis connected for the longest pass play in program history, a 92-yard touchdown.
DeAndre Hughes put up his first 100-yard game.
But most important, Air Force won 35-21 on Saturday evening, beating Colorado State for the fifth consecutive time and improving to 3-0 at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins.
“It’s obviously something we take pride in and very happy about,” said Roberts, an Arvada native who rumbled for 151 yards on 32 carries. He became the fifth Air Force fullback to pass 1,000 yards in a season and the first since Rodney Lewis in 1989.
With 1,064 yards, Roberts is just nine yards from passing Lewis for the most rushing yards in a season for a Falcon fullback.
But he was not alone in his exploits on Saturday night, and that is part of what made the Falcons so effective.
Hughes, at tailback, broke loose for a 56-yard run on the opening possession, setting up a touchdown as the Falcons jumped ahead 14-0.
Hughes ran for 108 yards on eight carries at a position that has seen multiple players rotate through because of injuries.
“It meant a lot, honestly,” he said of his contribution and breaking the 100-yard mark. “I just had to do it when we needed it. We were coming off two losses, so I just had to just settle down and make plays.”
The plays didn’t any bigger than the 92-yard connection from Daniels to Lewis on a first-and-27 play. Lewis got past the defense for the catch on the CSU sideline and didn’t allow anyone to come close to catching him.
“I caught the ball and I saw the safety chasing me and I just said, ‘I have to go,’” Lewis said. And he went right into the record book as part of the longest pass play in team history, topping an 89-yard pass from Dave Ziebart to Paul Williams against Wyoming in 1976.
Daniels is now part of the longest pass play and the longest rushing play in Air Force history. He set the rushing mark when he broke loose for a 94-yard touchdown against Florida Atlantic in September.
“It’s very humbling,” said the junior quarterback, who threw two touchdowns on Saturday. “I’m just grateful. I can’t thank my teammates enough and the coaches and God. I’m very appreciative.”
Dane Kinamon contributed with 65 rushing yards and 21 receiving yards. He scored on a 20-yard reception and converted a fake punt on the opening drive of the third quarter, contributing to a 14-yard march that chewed up more than 7 minutes and ended in a touchdown.
Colorado State had just one possession in the third quarter because of two long Air Force drives.
“We knew we had to come out of halftime and make something happen on offense,” said Lewis, who also converted a fourth down on the opening drive of the third quarter. “It was a good drive that we put together. Coaches took a little bit of a risk, and the risk paid off.”
Air Force amassed 509 yards of offense, including 388 on the ground. It picked up 26 first downs compared to Colorado State’s 17 and possessed the ball for 38:36 of the 60 minutes – including 22:51 in the second half.
“It took us a while, quite frankly, to really get some consistency in terms of rhythm,” Air Force coach Troy Calhoun said. “But the last quarter and a half I thought we operated.”
Colorado State put up 308 yards of offense. Quarterback Todd Centeio was intercepted by Air Force’s Tre’ Bugg in the first quarter and Trey Taylor in the fourth. Centeio completed 13-of-22 passes for 173 yards.
The Rams were limited to 3.6 yards per rushing attempt, running 37 times for 135 yards.
With seven victories, Air Force is assured a winning season.
“To have a winning season at the Air Force Academy, playing as hard a schedule as we do is flat big-time,” Calhoun said. “But we aren’t done. We want to keep moving forward.”