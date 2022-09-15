Air Force (2-0) plays at Wyoming (2-1) at 6 p.m. Friday, going to a spot where it hasn't experienced a victory since 2012 in the Mountain West opener.

SUBPLOTS WE’LL WATCH

Air Force’s health

An illness of some sort — apparently not COVID-19 — spread through the Air Force football team this past week. From what sources have told The Gazette, the situation was bad enough that several missed practice and received IVs. What’s more, injuries have made questionable the availability of slot receiver Dane Kinamon, tailback DeAndre Hughes, defensive lineman Jayden Thiergood and cornerback Eian Castonguay. At the offensive skill positions Air Force can slide in players like Ben Jefferson, Zac Larrier, John Lee Eldridge III and a host of others. Replacing the defenders would present a different challenge, as there is a lack of depth at cornerback and, in a game that figures to be rough in the trenches, Thiergood is one of the biggest and experienced interior linemen.

The passing game

Air Force’s nation-leading run game is where everything starts – “It’s like a hot knife going through butter,” Wyoming coach Craig Bowl said. But last year, after taking the opening drive 75 yards for a touchdown, the Falcons found yards tough to come by, scoring over the next 30 minute only when a short field was created by a Wyoming fumble. It was the passing game that finally helped Air Force break a 14-14 tie, as Haaziq Daniels completed four passes for 64 yards on the Falcons’ first possession of the second half. Daniels went 7-for-10 passing for 110 yards in the 24-14 victory. A similarly efficient performance may be required on Friday.

The conference race

The Mountain West’s Mountain Division certainly appears there for the taking. Utah State was crushed by FCS Weber State last week, Boise State hasn’t looked dominant and Colorado State has tripped out of the blocks under new coach Jay Norvell. Air Force’s division hopes were damaged in the Mountain West opener at Wyoming in 2014 and a loss in Laramie in 2016 prevented the Falcons from finishing in a three-way tie atop the standings. A win here can’t capture the division, but a loss can make the task far more arduous.

BY THE NUMBERS

2

Players for Air Force – senior linebackers TD Blackmon and Vince Sanford – who appeared in the game (on special teams as freshmen) the last time Air Force visited Wyoming in December 2018.

2

Members of Colorado Springs' Wieland family who could see the field. Wyatt Wieland is a starting receiver (seven catches for 73 yards this season) for Wyoming. Luke is a reserve kicker for Air Force. It’s conceivable that Luke could play and launch a kickoff that is returned by his brother. The Wieland brothers played for Pine Creek in high school.

3

Touchdown passes for Wyoming quarterback Andrew Peasley, then with Utah State, over the final 23 minutes as he came on in relief and led the Aggies to a 49-45 come-from-behind victory at Air Force last year.

9

Years coach Craig Bohl has been at Wyoming, matching Lloyd Eaton (1962-1970) as the longest-tenured coach for a program with a history that stretches back to 1893.

9

The year in Bohl’s tenure at North Dakota State, his previous stop and first head-coaching job, when he won his first FCS national championship with the Bison.

15.5

Betting line for the game, with Air Force as the heavy favorite. The Falcons have not won in Laramie since 2012 and haven’t won a game by 16 or more points there since 2008.