E.J. Whitlow is joining Air Force’s coaching staff after four years at Miami (Ohio).
Whitlow tweeted the news, thanking the Redhawks and noting he is “excited for this new opportunity.”
He will coach defensive line for a Falcons defensive staff that has seen a major overhaul with the departures of defensive coordinator John Rudzinski, defensive line coach Bill Sheridan, assistant d-line coach Del Cowsette and defensive backs coach Curome Cox.
The Falcons have added Charlie Jackson (secondary), Nick Toth (safeties), Ken Lamendola (linebackers) and now Whitlow.
Brian Knorr (inside linebackers) served as the acting defensive coordinator during spring scrimmages and seemed to be filling that role during practices. But coach Troy Calhoun said Thursday that no official change has been decided upon.
Whitlow played collegiately at Findlay from 2006-10, where he was a two-time all-conference defensive lineman and team MVP. His coaching stops have included Notre Dame College (Ohio) and Grand Valley State.