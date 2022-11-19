Air Force ran just far enough beyond Colorado State’s reach to secure another state title.

Chalking up 359 rushing yards – including a career-high 184 from Arvada native Brad Roberts – the Falcons closed the home portion of their schedule with a 24-12 victory over Colorado State on Saturday night.

This, coupled with a 41-10 victory over Colorado on Sept. 10 (435 rushing yards in that one), gives Air Force a sweep of its in-state rivals. It also beat both in 2019, the first time it had faced the Buffaloes and Rams in the same season since the mid-1970s.

Roberts was the story, again, along with a sack-happy defense led by Vince Sanford.

Those 184 yards on 37 carries saw him catapult from ninth to third on Air Force’s single-season rushing list during the game.

The names he passed? Cody Getz, Brian Bream, Beau Morgan, Dee Dowis (twice) and himself from 2021.

Roberts has rushed for 1,425 yards this season, putting him behind only Chad Hall (1,478 in 2007) and record-holder Beau Morgan (1,494 in 1996) with one regular-season contest and a bowl game remaining.

"I had a good amount of friends and family come out for this game, which was really awesome," Roberts said. "They sat through the freezing cold weather, which I know was hard on them."

The Falcons (8-3, 4-3 Mountain West) set the tone early, marching 80 yards in 15 plays with a 9-minute, 24-second drive on their first possession. The drive was capped by a touchdown from DeAndre Hughes. It was Hughes’ first touchdown in exactly a year, the last coming on Nov. 19, 2021 at Nevada on a night in which he ran for 221 yards and two touchdowns against the Jay Norvell-coached Wolf Pack.

Norvell was making his debut in this series as CSU’s coach on Saturday.

Air Force has won six in a row against the Rams (2-9, 2-5), including nine in a row at Falcon Stadium – which drew an announced crowd of 20,121 in the final game before renovations are set to begin on the stadium's east side.

This was Air Force’s sixth game with 350 or more rushing yards. It is 6-0 in those games.

The defense, given a rare opportunity to play a team that leans on its passing attack, found its way into the backfield with regularity.

Sanford registered four sacks among his five tackles for loss. Sophomore nose guard Payton Zdroik had a pair of sacks and Jayden Theirgood had one.

Air Force made nine stops behind the line of scrimmage.

"It's definitely surreal," Sanford said. "I'm probably going to remember this for the rest of my life."

The Rams made the score closer than the stats with a pair of late touchdowns. The first came on a short field after a muffed punt from Air Force. The second came with 5:17 remaining in the game.

For Roberts, who was not offered a scholarship by Colorado or Colorado State, he finishes his career with 509 yards and six touchdowns in three games against those schools… all Air Force wins.

"Not really being recruited by either of those teams and going to a school in the same state and being able to win against those in-state schools is really awesome," Roberts said.

All of Air Force’s yards came on the ground, as it was 0-for-2 passing.