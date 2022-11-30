Assist totals will tell you how well the Air Force offense is operating, even without looking at a scoreboard.
The Falcons assisted on each of their 14, first-half field goals en route to an 81-53 lopsided win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Wednesday at home to bring their win streak to four. In the end, they assisted on 24 of their 27 made shots.
Joe Scott's iteration of the Princeton offense thrives on cuts and screens. When the passing numbers grow, it means the back screens are working their magic. And once again, they also showed the potential of Air Force's offense, even if the unit is still working to get there.
Having four Falcons score in double digits, and another three with seven-or-more points is good progress.
"We're just jelling and we like to play with each other," Ethan Taylor said. "Everyone knows that moving the ball is the best way to do (offense)."
Taylor notched a team-high 16 points and added another five assists and rebounds apiece.
The offense coming together was the plan since the opening practice.
Sophomores and freshmen make up the bulk of the roster and spent the preseason working with elder players and the coaching staff to get caught up on Scott's system.
The first few tests saw the Falcons committing unforced turnovers due to shot-clock violations and passing miscues. Since a rough start, the offense has rounded into form.
In three of its last four games, Air Force has shot at least 50% from the field.
"We're starting to see, collectively, guys putting things together," Scott said. "We've been working really hard on defense over the last four games, and as it does that, it allows you the opportunity to work on offense.
"If we maintain this defense, our energy in practice can go towards offense."
Habits are the key, to Scott, to a team's successful defense. Cohesion in practice is the key to its offense. And the more the two work together, the more wins the Falcons can earn.
Corbin Green tied the program record with six blocks as part of the Falcons' Mountain West era record of 10 on Wednesday — a continuation of the team's emphasis on good defensive habits, the offense's performance notwithstanding.
Rytis Petraitis tag teaming with Green to make high-effort plays has given the Falcons a boost as they head to Portland on Saturday for their first road game since their opening loss to Bowling Green.
"It just comes down to communication," Green said. "Those plays) change the game."