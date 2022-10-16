LAS VEGAS – Air Force football treated a Saturday night romp at UNLV like a practice. More specifically, like running “rails” in practice.
In that drill, backs run daily to reinforce what the team deems a core value, the offense spends about five minutes pounding the fullback over and over again against a scout team defense that knows exactly what’s coming.
They did the same thing against the Rebels in a 42-7 blowout victory aided heavily by creating four turnovers but given punctuation by a running game that fed the ball to fullback Brad Roberts 11 consecutive times on the first drive of the second half as it marched 75 yards for a touchdown.
“Whenever you can beat someone who knows exactly what’s coming, it’s just … perfect,” guard Isaac Cochran said.
“We’ve always known that we have the ability to do that to anyone. To go out there and show it, it’s really awesome just to experience on the field.”
Roberts ran 29 times for 144 yards and a career-high four touchdowns as he catapulted into the nation’s top four in rushing yards (853) and touchdowns (12).
“We were just like, ‘Let’s see if they can stop it,’” Roberts said of that defining third-quarter drive “We just kept running it. It’s awesome when you’re going behind that big ol’ line, it’s pretty fun.”
Air Force ran for 406 yards -- 206 coming from the top three fullbacks, Roberts, Emmanuel Michel and Omar Fattah – and possessed the ball for all but 11:41 of the final 54:51 of the game.
“Option football, it’s effective,” UNLV coach Marcus Arroyo said. “They do a really nice job. They’re calculated, and did a nice job up front. That’s what they do.”
The offense did this despite the UNLV band playing during Air Force possessions, a faux pas that prompted an official to enter the stands to tell the band to stop.
Linebacker Johnathan Youngblood, making his first start of the season in place of injured leading-tackler Alec Mock, forced a turnover on the first drive. Over the extended stretch that followed Air Force (5-2, 2-2 Mountain West) scored four touchdowns while UNLV (4-3, 2-2) ran just eight plays. The Falcons were up 28-0 before UNLV put up its lone touchdown.
“Just relentless pursuit to the ball and looking to get that turnover,” explained Youngblood, who was joined by TD Blackmon and Rocky Beers (on a kickoff) in forcing fumbles. Jamari Bellamy also intercepted a pass.
This was Air Force’s first visit to UNLV’s new home at Allegiant Stadium, the venue that is home to the Las Vegas Raiders. The Falcons extended their series winning streak over UNLV to five in a row and won for the first time on the road this season in their third try.
“We probably got a little bit lucky, to be real,” Air Force coach Troy Calhoun said. “They had some guys out – their quarterback (Doug Broomfield) was out. We’re pretty grounded that way. We were assertive and we played hard, that contributes to it too.”
Few were more assertive than Air Force’s offensive line, which loves the daily rails drill and was excited to get a chance to perform it somewhere other than the practice field.
“To a game and we’re able to execute it at that level, we’re able to push people back even though they know exactly what’s going to happen,” Cochran said. “It’s really something we take a lot of pride in.”
Roberts almost didn’t even travel for the game. He developed a “bug” shortly before last week’s loss at Utah State and was held out of practice on Thursday.
His condition improved and he not only made the trip, but moved up the team’s all-time leaderboard in rushing yards (now in sixth place) and touchdowns (now seventh).
“I know there’s so much more of the season to go,” Roberts said. “Just so many different things we want to accomplish as a team, and all my individual stats don’t mean much unless we get a win and we have a great season.”
Rumblin’ Roberts
Air Force fullback Brad Roberts keeps adding to his statistical totals. Here’s where he now stands.
- Tied for second in the nation with 12 rushing touchdowns with Pittsburgh’s Isrel Abanikanda. Michigan’s Blake Corum lead with 13.
- Fourth nationally with 853 rushing yards, behind leader Chase Brown of Illinois (1,059), Corum (901) and Arkansas’ Raheim Sanders (870).
- Air Force’s all-time leader with 15 100-yard rushing games, breaking a tie with Beau Morgan.
- Now sixth place on the Falcons’ all-time rushing list with 2,666 yards. He passed Shaun Carney (2,561) and Chad Hall (2,606) on Saturday.
- Is tied with Marty Louthan for seventh place all-time at Air Force with 30 touchdowns. He passed Tim McVey (26) on Saturday.