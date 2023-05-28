Air Force’s quest for a repeat Mountain West baseball title came up three runs short.

Playing in a winner-take-all championship game between teams with pitching staffs worn thin, the Falcons fell to top-seeded San Jose State 12-9 on Sunday in Fresno, Calif.

The game saw 28 combined hits, 42 baserunners and 11 pitchers used, but that doesn’t mean it was sloppy. Neither team committed an error in this repeat matchup of last year’s championship round that saw the Falcons claim their first conference title.

This time it was the Spartans who collected the conference hardware for the first time. They had to beat Air Force on Saturday and Sunday after the Falcons had sent them into the losers’ bracket on Friday night.

“I’m so happy they got to experience this,” Spartans coach Brad Sanfilippo told the Mountain West Network following the game.

San Jose State will be the sixth Mountain West automatic NCAA qualifier in the past seven seasons. It will be the Spartans’ first NCAA appearance since 2002.

The Falcons certainly had their chances. They were up 5-2 in the seventh inning on Saturday night with a chance to take the title before San Jose State rallied for a 7-5 win. Air Force then took a 4-0 lead in the top of the first on Sunday, only to see that turn into a 6-4 deficit an inning later.

The game was tied 6-6 after three innings before San Jose State moved in front for good with tworuns in the fourth and three more in the fifth.

Sam Kulasingam closed his junior season by going 2-for-3 with a pair of walks for the Falcons. He reached base in 17-of-20 plate appearances in the four games in the tournament. The two-time Tony Gwynn Mountain West Player of the Year batted .426 this season and will have a chance to be the conference’s first three-time player of the year next season as he and much of the team’s core – including Jay Thomason, whose 21 home runs tied a 35-year-old program record – will return.

The Falcons tried everything they could to return to the NCAA Tournament. Coach Mike Kazlausky sent 12 players to the plate and used seven pitchers.

One of those moves paid immediate dividends, as Chris Stallings entered the game in the eighth inning and on the first ball in play robbed a would-be San Jose State home run in left field. Stallings then homered in his lone at bat in the ninth inning.

The Falcons (28-31), seeded third, also had three hits from Jake Greiving and Chase Spencer.

Air Force’s repeat run to the championship game came for a program that had, prior to 2022, never qualified for the tournament when it featured a four-team format.

NOTE: Air Force’s Blake Covin, Sawyer Hawks, Sam Kulasingam and Jay Thomason were named to the Mountain West All-Tournament team. San Jose State’s Robert Hamchuk was voted the MVP.