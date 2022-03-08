LAS VEGAS – In four-plus decades of coaching in women’s college basketball, Chris Gobrecht wasn’t sure she had experienced a postgame locker room like this.
“I’ve never seen a team in all my career maybe quite as choked up as this team,” Gobrecht said.
Forlorn and frustrated by numbers that would have suggested a different outcome, the Falcons fell to top-seeded UNLV 61-50 in the Mountain West semifinals on Tuesday.
The Falcons attempted 27 more shots than the Lady Rebels (70-43). They forced 13 more turnovers (21-8).
But they also shot just 28.6 percent from the field and were whistled for 22 fouls (vs. 12 for UNLV), leading to limited time on the floor for conference Defensive Player of the Year Cierra Winters, who played just 17 of the game’s 40 minutes.
“It's tough when a game is decided by foul trouble and I didn't think Cierra got a fair shot tonight and she's a hell of a player, so that really hurt us tonight not having her out there,” said Riley Snyder, who scored 19 points on 7-of-13 shooting and was the only Falcon to shoot better than 50 percent.
“It's really hard, especially for the seniors who poured so much into this program for four years. So, yeah, it’s really tough for us.”
Air Force (18-13) stayed close throughout, trailing by four points after each of the first two quarters and by five after three, but they hit just 5-of-20 shots in the fourth quarter to bury any hopes of a comeback.
This potentially ends the most successful season in program history, as the Falcons shattered the program record for wins (18 – the previous mark during the 25 years as a Division I program was 13), earned a first-round bye in the conference tournament for the first time and won the first quarterfinal game for any Air Force program – men’s or women’s.
The Falcons had never posted a winning season before this as a D1 program.
There is hope for a postseason invitation. The NCAA Tournament is out of reach, but with the Falcons ranked No. 130 in the NCAA’s NET ranking, the WNIT or another event could certainly come calling.
“I don't think it's a slam dunk by any means, but I think there's a reasonable chance,” Gobrecht said.
Having climbed from the depths of women’s basketball to the semifinals of the conference tournament, the Falcons wanted to make a more sure-footed approach to the summit. Instead, they felt frustrated at the feeling they lost their footing – some of the slippage self-inflicted, some not.
UNLV (25-6) certainly had a hand in knocking them off course.
Essence Booker scored 17 points, while conference Player of the Year Desi-Rae Young added 16 with 12 rebounds. The Rebels outrebounded Air Force 41-33, blocked six shots and took advantage from the line, hitting 17-of-22 free throws.
“It was physical, it was tough, and our players never backed down,” said UNLV coach Lindy La Rocque, whose team went 3-0 against the Falcons this year and, though much of it predates her, hasn’t lost to Air Force since 2013. “We had a few too many turnovers, but that's all right. We stayed gritty, stuck with each other, and with two all-conference players (Booker and Young) they got the job done.”
The Falcons had 12 points from Kamri Heath.
The Air Force bench, so critical through the season, was just 4-of-24 shooting with eight points, all coming from senior Briana Autrey-Thompson.
“We just needed to get a few more shots to all or we needed to get a few more free throws that I thought we probably earned,” Gobrecht said.
For Snyder, the program’s all-time leading scorer at the D1 level and the centerpiece of the team’s growth, falling like this was tough to take.
“I definitely don’t want to make excuses for any of us because we obviously could have been better defensively and we needed to adjust to how they were calling it,” Snyder said. “But, man, we got the short end of the stick tonight. And, I mean, it goes like that sometimes.
“It happens.”