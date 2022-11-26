Air Force lost 4-2 on the road to Mercyhurst on Saturday, clinching the Lakers’ sweep over the Falcons.
Like game one of the series, a slow start proved costly for Air Force. Mercyhurst scored the game’s first two goals before Air Force’s Nate Horn scored to cut into the deficit.
The Lakers had the next two, though, to make it 4-1 in the third period and put the game out of reach. Junior defenseman Luke Rowe scored to make it closer in the third period, but at that point, Mercyhurst’s lead was too large and the Lakers escaped with their two-goal win.
Air Force outshot Mercyhurst 40-30 but could only score twice. Sophomore Guy Blessing earned the loss in goal, recording 26 saves and allowing four goals.
The Falcons are winless in their last four contests. Air Force went 0-1-1 against AIC last weekend before getting swept by Mercyhurst.
Air Force, 6-8-2, will look to get back on track next weekend at home against Holy Cross. The Crusaders are 2-12-1 and have lost five games in a row.