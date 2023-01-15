It has been hard for Air Force hockey to find any silver linings lately, and Sunday was no different.
The Falcons lost 4-1 against Holy Cross on the road for their ninth loss in a row. Air Force is 6-14-2 overall.
It didn’t take long for the Crusaders to get on the scoreboard.
Matt Guerra put the puck in the net for Holy Cross less than three minutes into the game. The Crusaders scored again later in the period, giving them a 2-0 lead at the end of the first. Both of the early goals came on power plays.
Air Force couldn’t chip into the Holy Cross lead in the second period. With the Falcons on a power play, Holy Cross scored a shorthanded goal midway through the second, extending the lead to three goals.
Holy Cross scored again late in the third period to make it 4-0. The Falcons finally got on the board with 28 seconds left in the game, when Will Gavin took an assist from Willie Reim and found the net.
The Falcons constantly gave the Crusaders advantages, committing 10 penalties. Holy Cross went 3-for-9 on the power play.
Holy Cross outshot Air Force 32-18 and also led in faceoffs.
Senior Austin Park allowed four goals while recording 28 saves. Park, starting for the second time in his career, took the loss.
The Falcons haven’t won since Nov. 12. Air Force will look to snap its over two-month-long losing streak next weekend, when it hosts Niagara on Friday and Saturday.