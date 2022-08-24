DENVER - Troy Calhoun made his way through a gathering of mostly Denver-area reporters Wednesday and reiterated the obstacles facing Air Force football.
The Falcons are the only team west of the Mississippi unable to utilize the transfer portal, accentuating the loss of 29 seniors. Imagine if only one NFL team couldn’t tap into the free agent market, the coach pondered.
Calhoun also noted that his players won’t see a penny from their Name, Image, Likeness; unable to capitalize on new legislation that is rapidly tilting the balance of power even more in a game that was never played on level footing.
As for the foothold in the state? Air Force ranks last in enrollment size among the NCAA’s 131 Football Bowl Subdivision programs, leaving the alum count in the state, by Calhoun’s rough estimation, 10:1 against Air Force and in favor of Colorado and Colorado State.
Factor it all in, he said, and the climb the academy has faced is only going to see its degree of difficulty increase.
“That’s OK,” Calhoun said at the Front Range Huddle, a lunchtime gathering of college football coaches from around the state (minus Colorado State) at Blake Street Tavern. “The realities are the realities, so that’s the baseline from which we work.”
But there’s also the reality that the last time the state’s three top teams all played each other, it was the Falcons who prevailed.
Air Force will have the chance to do it again this season. Colorado visits on Sept. 10, bringing the Buffaloes to Falcon Stadium for the first time in nearly 50 years. This will complete a home-and-home, which the Falcons opened with a 30-23 overtime victory in Boulder in 2019, the first meeting of the programs since the early 1970s.
“For us, holy cow, just the regard that we have for them is through the roof,” Calhoun said of Colorado, led by coach Karl Dorrell, who was in attendance Wednesday. “Are you talking apples to oranges maybe in some ways? Probably, to be real.”
Air Force completed its sweep that year by toppling Colorado State 38-21 in Fort Collins. The Falcons have won five consecutive games against the Rams.
CSU visits on Nov. 19.
CU and CSU will not play this year, so it won’t be a true round robin again. But for Air Force, having both in-state foes come to the academy as well as big potential gate draws in Navy and Boise State, there will surely be some fans seeing Falcon Stadium for the first time – or at least the first time in a while. This presents an opportunity for Air Force, saddled with all the disadvantages Calhoun outlined, to work a rare advantage.
That’s how Calhoun sees it, aiming at what the business world would call a repeat customer.
“We want to make sure we share the pageantry of Falcon Stadium,” Calhoun said. “I do think it’s unique. How many places does the student body march into the field in unison? If there are parachute jumpers dressed as a Falcon who bring the game ball into the stadium, or at kickoff if legitimately former students of your school, maybe even former players, buzz over the top of the stadium?
“There’s some substance that’s pretty awesome there.”