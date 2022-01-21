Air Force won its third game in a row, defeating Mercyhurst 5-2 on Friday in Erie, Pennsylvania.
The Falcons scored three goals in the opening period, and held the advantage throughout the contest. Will Gavin scored two goals in the win, giving him a team-leading nine on the season. Mitchell Digby followed up a solid series against Niagara where he netted three goals with another in the first game of the series against Mercyhurst, bringing his season total to five.
In net for the Falcons, Guy Blessing secured 19 saves, while his team finished with 45 shots in the game.
With the win, AFA improves to 8-11-2 and 6-7-2-2 in AHA play. The Falcons play the second game of their series with Mercyhurst on Saturday.