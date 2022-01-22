Air Force sophomore forward Nate Horn (24) gains possession of the puck as Niagara junior forward Jason Pined (12) closes in during the second period as the Air Force Falcons take on the Niagara University Purple Eagles at the Cadet Field House ice arena on the campus of the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Friday, Jan. 14, 2021. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)