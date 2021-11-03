Recruiting will be a little different for Air Force football this weekend, but no less important.
The Falcons will be the home team for the Commander’s Classic vs. Army, but rules are different because the game is played at the Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Because it is not on its own campus, Air Force can invite players and their families to the game but not have any interaction with them.
“You’re always thinking about the recruiting part of it, because you see some of the value in it four years later or three years later at the nearest,” Falcons coach Troy Calhoun said. “So it will be interesting to see how that works.
“One of the things that you are a little bit giving up is being able to bring a kid to your campus. Because whenever we play an academy game, we always get a really good turnout, and being able to share your campus with them.”
Calhoun said the other side of that equation is playing in Texas, which tends to be the state most heavily represented on Air Force’s roster that includes players from throughout the country. So if it’s more convenient for players to come to the game, then perhaps that’s a win.
The thing to bear in mind is the opportunity in recruiting that is currently open to Air Force and Army. Because the NCAA granted a blanket extra year of eligibility to student-athletes as a result of the difficulties of COVID-19, rosters across the nation are filled with older players tapping into that extra year at their schools or moving around as fifth-year transfers.
The academies aren’t able to utilize that extra year for their athletes, but they might find an advantage in that their rosters are experiencing typical turnover while other programs aren’t in position to sign as many high school recruits – or offer them a clear path to playing time – because the backlog caused by players staying longer.
“Are there a few less guys maybe signing out of high school with other schools? I think probably,” Calhoun said. “I don’t’ think it’s significant.”
But Calhoun circled back to the topic later. He noted there a handful of schools – Duke, Northwestern, Stanford, among them – that typically look for a similar profile when it comes to recruits. If each of those programs signed two fewer recruits, then number of high-end prospects for Air Force to grab might go up by that number.
The faucet of prospects coming through high school is running at the same speed, but the sinks nationwide aren’t as equipped to take them in. So the sinks are filling with surplus recruits, at least to some degree. Air Force, because its pipes are flowing at typical speed, might be in position to capitalize.
It’s not just a football topic, either.
“You’re dead on,” said Air Force hockey coach Frank Serratore, who noted he discussed this topic with Army hockey coach Brian Riley as players who would typically be on Division I rosters but are instead lingering in junior hockey leagues. “We do feel with these rosters loaded up with fifth-year seniors, there is a surplus of good, older players that are available.
“We’re not going to get some NHL draft choice. The blue-chippers are going to get picked up. It’s those good second-level kids who are good citizens, good students, good players, come from the right kind of families, that pool, right now, we think is a little bit deeper for Army and Air Force.”
Under this backdrop, Air Force will “host” Army with unique circumstances in Texas. The Air Force Academy will bring about 500 cadets on the trip, perhaps bringing a sample of the home atmosphere with them. When the stakes are this high, every little bit can help.
This game is also being carried nationally on CBS, another opportunity for exposure.
Calhoun introduced another unknown element during his radio show on 740 AM KVOR on Wednesday evening, noting there could be a sixth or seventh grader sitting in the stands on Saturday who might otherwise have never considered a service academy who might not be intrigued.
You never know when it comes to recruiting what might make an impact, but it is certain that the importance of recruiting has rarely been more critical for service academies than it is right now.