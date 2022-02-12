In terms of the direction of Saturday’s game, it was a bad sign for Air Force when it played a nearly flawless first half and yet still found itself trailing at San Diego State.
The Aztecs, playing like the Mountain West contender they are, kept up that pace and handled the Falcons 76-64 at Viejas Arena.
But in terms of the direction of Air Force’s season, this seemed critical for a team on a five-game slide to see it can put together a half like that at one of the toughest venues the conference has to offer.
“You go through a season and you see a little bit of a backslide, that happens,” said Air Force coach Joe Scott, whose team has been outscored by an average of 18 points during its losing streak, in a postgame interview with 740 AM KVOR. “That’s what happens in a season. Today I saw it coming back forward again.”
Facing a team that beat them by 37 and 32 points in two meetings last year (and those were at Clune Arena), the Falcons hit their first seven shots and finished the first half at 63.2 percent from the floor. Air Force led 33-32 with 2 minutes left in the half and watched as senior leader A.J. Walker scored 17 of his game-high 27 points over the first 20 minutes.
For a squad needing a spark, this could certainly be it – even if San Diego State shot even better (63.6 percent) in the half and led 37-33 at the break.
The second half saw the Aztecs outshoot Air Force 61.1 percent to 40 percent and build a lead that grew to as large as 18 points.
“You’re never happy when you don’t get the result you want, but I told the guys I recognize what I just watched,” Scott told KVOR's Jim Arthur. “If I recognize it, then I can coach to it, and it can keep getting better.”
A major issue for the Falcons, yet again, was 3-point shooting. Air Force (10-13, 3-9 Mountain West) launched 18 3s and made just four.
“Our biggest thing, I think, is being confident in our shot,” said Walker, who hit 10-of-16 shots and tied a season-high with those 27 points. “We’re getting wide open shots you’ve got to be ready to shoot it and knock it down. It’s just confidence at this point.”
Nikc Jackson, starting for the second consecutive game after primarily coming off the bench this season, scored 13 points and freshman Jake Heidbreder added 10 with a team-high five rebounds.
The Falcons were without starter Joseph Octave, who was a late scratch with a hand injury.
San Diego State had three players in double figures and another three with nine points. Nathan Mensah led the Aztecs (15-6, 7-3) with 14 points.
The Falcons have dropped nine of 11 and are 2-8 on the road. They are home again on Wednesday, hosting Boise State (19-5, 10-1) at 8 p.m. and hoping to carry forward the momentum from the good things that happened on Saturday.
“We’ve got to make sure that come Wednesday in another unbelievable battle against Boise State,” Scott said, “we’ve got to keep it going in that direction.”
NOTE
The Falcons wore gray on Saturday in honor of former Falcons center Ryan Swan, a 2020 graduate, as he completed the final round of chemotherapy in his battle with brain cancer.