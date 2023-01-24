Young teams may as well carry a sign that reads "Roller Coaster" across their respective chests.
After a three-game win streak to reach 3-3 in league play, Air Force has dropped a pair, starting with a Saturday loss to San Diego State and reaching another low on Tuesday at San Jose State in an 82-52 loss to the Spartans.
If an overtime win over Colorado State, or home win over Wyoming were the upturn of the amusement ride, the Falcons' most recent loss is the bottom of the loop — falling by a season-worst margin.
Ahead are takeaways and a recap of the defeat:
Air Force's defense continues interior struggles.
Positive habits are all Joe Scott wants from his team, but it's an unsavory one that's holding the Falcons back.
Seemingly every game in conference play, the Falcons have been dominated down low, allowing several opponents to thrive in the first half in the paint.
San Jose State continued the trend on Tuesday, putting together 30 points in the paint in the first 20 minutes en route to a 19-for-28 mark from the field.
"You have to value the one day (of practice) we have," coach Joe Scott told AM 740 KVOR. "We had one day to get ready for today, and did we really value it? It shows up in how you play."
Second halves have tended to yield better results, even with the Falcons' slow starts. That trend ended in Tuesday's loss.
The Spartans finished with 52 points in the paint and shot 34 of 59 from the field. At one point in the second half, San Jose State had outscored Air Force 16-3 overall.
Another opposing star finds success against Falcons.
San Diego State's Matt Bradley, Nevada's Jarod Lucas and now San Jose State's Omari Moore all have something in common: Their season box score received an inflation, thanks to the Falcons.
Moore put up 19 of his 26 points in the first half and led the interior charge with just two of his made field goals coming from outside the arc; this despite sitting the final stretch with the lopsided score.
"Number 10 played really well — real good player," Scott told AM 740 KVOR. "Everything we've done since the end of last season was just to be ready to play the way (he) did tonight. Being ready to play the way their team played tonight."
Friday, the Falcons will face New Mexico's Jamal Mashburn Jr. and company. A week from today, it's Boise State's Tyson Degenhart.
The stars won't disappear, as the Mountain West is loaded with them. A new formula is needed for Air Force to stop them, though.
Recap
Air Force pulled away early, thanks to a 4-for-5 start from the field, and proceeded to inch back each subsequent minute of the game.
The Falcons were victim to a 12-2 run that became a 42-21 stretch to end the first half, and pull ahead for good in the Spartans' 82-52 win.
Camden Vander Zwaag led the Falcons with 11 points, but was outdueled by San Jose State's Omari Moore. Robert Vaihola also found success against the Falcons with an 18-point, 10-rebound double-double.
Next up for the Falcons is a trip to The Pit as they'll face off with New Mexico on Friday at 8 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.