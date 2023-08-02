Air Force track and field distance runner Sam Gilman, who graduated from the academy in June, was named the Mountain West Male Athlete of the Year Wednesday.

Gilman, who took home his second consecutive Mountain West Indoor Track and Field Athlete of the Year award this season, is the third Falcon ever to receive the conference's Athlete of the Year Distinction. Patrick Corona last received the honor in the 2015-16 school year.

The award recognizes a person who has achieved athletic excellence throughout year while remaining in good academic standing. Award winners also demonstrate "good character and conduct on and off the playing field," according to a press release.

Gilman earned his fourth All-American distinction this season. He finished 15th in the men's 5,000-meter run at the NCAA outdoor track and field championships in Austin, Texas, in June. It was Gilman's fourth consecutive appearance at the NCAA championships.

Gilman has six individual Mountain West Conference titles including relays. He gave the Falcons their first win in the men's 5,000-meter run in eight years, helping Air Force secure its second consecutive Mountain West Outdoor team title.

Recently commissioned, Gilman will become an acquisitions officer in the Air Force and will be stationed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Greene County, Ohio.