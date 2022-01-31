Jordan Jackson won’t have to fly under the radar to reach the NFL.
The Air Force defensive lineman was invited to the NFL Combine during the first week of March in Indianapolis.
The Combine allows scouts to be measured and physically tested in front of a throng of scouts, media and a national television audience.
Jackson, who graduated in December but did not commission under the new policy that allows approved athletes to delay service time while pursuing professional sports, was a two-time All-Mountain West second-team selection. He finished with 29.5 tackles for loss for 181 yards, which is eighth most in program history. Jackson recorded 15.5 sacks for 137 yards, which ranks second all-time for the Falcons.
Last week Jackson participated in the NFLPA Bowl, where he measured 6-foot-4.5 and 290 pounds.
The Falcons have had only one player – wide receiver Jalen Robinette in 2007 – participate in the invitation-only NFL Combine during coach Troy Calhoun’s tenure, which began in 2007.
Linebackers Bryce Fisher (1999) and Steve Russ (1995) also participated.
Cornerback Tre’ Bugg and running back/wide receiver Brandon Lewis are among other Falcons trying to earn an NFL shot this season. Bugg also graduated in December but did not commission. Bugg and Jackson were among the Falcons players who took turnbacks during the fall semester in 2020, leaving the academy for the semester and, as a result, graduating in December instead of May.
The Falcons had one player on an NFL active roster in 2021 (tight end Garrett Griffin, New Orleans), while three others were on practice squads or injured reserve (offensive lineman Parker Ferguson, New York Jets; OL Nolan Laufenberg, Washington; cornerback Zane Lewis, Jets).