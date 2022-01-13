Air Force defensive coordinator John Rudzinski is leaving to accept the same position at Virginia.
Multiple national media outlets reported the news, which was also confirmed by The Gazette through a source.
Rudzinski led the Falcons to the No. 4 national ranking in total defense at 296.5 yards per game.
A 2006 Air Force graduate, Rudzinski has been on the Falcons staff since 2010 and has served as defensive coordinator since 2018.
As a defensive backs coach, he worked with All-American Weston Steelhammer. As defensive coordinator he oversaw units that contributed to the 2019 team that went 11-2 and finished the season ranked No. 21 nationally and this past year's team that went 10-3 and topped Louisville in the First Responder Bowl.
Rudzinski was a two-time captain with the Falcons, earning team Most Valuable Player honors. He was an honorable mention all-Mountain West selection as a senior and was selected to play in the East-West Shrine Game.
