Air Force defensive coordinator John Rudzinski will have different coaches at each position in 2020 after three defensive assistants departed and those remaining have shuffled spots. (BRENT BRIGGEMAN, THE GAZETTE)

Air Force defensive coordinator John Rudzinski is leaving to accept the same position at Virginia.

Multiple national media outlets reported the news, which was also confirmed by The Gazette through a source.

Rudzinski led the Falcons to the No. 4 national ranking in total defense at 296.5 yards per game.

A 2006 Air Force graduate, Rudzinski has been on the Falcons staff since 2010 and has served as defensive coordinator since 2018.

As a defensive backs coach, he worked with All-American Weston Steelhammer. As defensive coordinator he oversaw units that contributed to the 2019 team that went 11-2 and finished the season ranked No. 21 nationally and this past year's team that went 10-3 and topped Louisville in the First Responder Bowl.

Rudzinski was a two-time captain with the Falcons, earning team Most Valuable Player honors. He was an honorable mention all-Mountain West selection as a senior and was selected to play in the East-West Shrine Game.

