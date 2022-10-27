Though Air Force defeated Colorado College 1-0 in Thursday’s regular-season finale, both teams walked off the field with something to celebrate.

The Falcons won Colorado Springs bragging rights in the inaugural City for Champions Cup game at Weidner Field, finishing the year 7-7-4 overall.

“For the opportunity to win tonight was something that we were really motivated for,” Air Force coach Laura Busby said. “It also showed the rest of the Mountain West that the future is really bright for this program.”

And while CC lost, the Tigers’ season isn’t over. They will compete as the No. 6 seed in the Mountain West Championships, thanks to Boise State’s loss to Utah State on Thursday.

“It’s just nice because we don’t have to say goodbye to our seniors yet,” Colorado College coach Keri Sanchez said. “It feels a little less exciting when you don’t get a win on the final game, but we’re proud.”

Air Force’s Caeli Sherman scored the game’s only goal in the sixth minute.

Dribbling outside the box, Sherman’s teammates noticed something the freshman forward didn’t: a gap in CC’s defensive coverage.

They encouraged her to fire away. She did, and the ball sailed over CC goaltender Ally Wakeman’s arms for a goal.

“Everyone was just telling me to go forward, and I listened,” Sherman said. “My teammates told me what to do, and it worked out.”

Air Force went to halftime with the lead after outshooting Colorado College 8-6.

“We did not play well enough in the first half,” Sanchez said.

The Tigers increased their intensity in the second half. They put six more shots on goal compared to Air Force’s five and won the battle of possession.

But unfortunately for CC, none of them found the net.

“CC, credit to them, I felt like they stepped up their pressure and made it a little bit more difficult for us,” Busby said. “We fought for all 90 minutes.”

Although Air Force isn’t headed to the postseason, Thursday’s victory is one to celebrate — for multiple reasons.

CC has a commanding 17-4-0 lead in the all-time series between the programs. So getting one more win for the Falcons is major for bragging rights.

And the City of Champions Cup, a partnership between Switchbacks FC, Colorado Springs Sports Corporation and the two programs, was formed in June to celebrate Title IX and inspire young women in sport.

On a night where the teams hoped to showcase women’s sports well at a professional sporting venue, the Falcons put together a winning effort.

“I think just the environment to celebrate Title IX tonight and celebrate the opportunities we have is really great,” Busby said. “There’s a long record of us not being on the better side against CC, so for the opportunity to win tonight was something that we were really motivated for.”

Sherman said, “It’s an incredible ambiance, incredible camaraderie. We’re so excited to be here.”

The Tigers certainly hoped to clinch the postseason with a win — but they’ll take the berth any way they can get it.

League coaches picked CC to finish 11th in the conference. The Tigers went 4-2-3 in their last nine games to earn the top-six spot needed to qualify.

Sanchez, a first-year coach, sees the No. 6 seed and tournament berth as monumental for the program. But the Tigers aren’t satisfied with just reaching the postseason. They want to make a run.

“We have to dream bigger going forward, but we are really proud to be in the Mountain West Tournament,” Sanchez said. “It was a huge goal of the team to get back, so it’s super satisfying to make it.”

The Tigers will begin the tournament with a first-round game on Sunday. Game time and opponent are to be determined.