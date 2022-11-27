Joe Scott can pull his hair out and impose a red-hot hue on his frustrated face, but defense will always be his antidote.
The Air Force Falcons offense once again hit snags on Sunday. But the matinee lulls in the first half gave way to a second half that saw the Falcons turn on the offensive pressure, and not allow a field goal for a 7:30-minute span en route to a 59-56 win over Montana at Clune Arena.
Free-throw shooting and defense — the bad and good, respectively, of Air Force's early season — may have been at their utmost importance when the Falcons went the final 5:08 without a field goal.
Jeffrey Mills made all four of his attempts to keep the Falcons ahead before Jake Heidbreder sank a pair to put the game away for good.
"I just trusted my work and took a deep breath," Mills said. "It's been a mental thing and we've put extra pressure on ourselves when we don't need to. Soon, this will become a habit and we'll be fine."
In the first half, hurdles the Falcons looked to have leapt in their previous two wins returned.
Air Force turned the ball over three times on shot-clock violations, and was forced to take off-balance shots on three other possessions where the clock ticked below five seconds.
The result was eight turnovers and a one-point lead, despite the Falcons out shooting and out rebounding the visitors. That number turned to just one giveaway in the second half.
Corbin Green's two missed pick-and-rolls in the first half turned to nine straight points for the freshman to open the second — a sign the team, as a whole, is beginning to reach the maturity needed to make in-game adjustments.
"You don't make a big deal about things in November," Scott said. "How does a team come together and what are you building?
"I'm seeing things when we throw the ball to Corbin or Beau that are things we do. That means it's there, and the more they play together, the more we'll eliminate those (bad) possessions in the first half."
Nikc Jackson has been out the last three wins for Air Force, but is nearing a return from health and safety protocols. Once he's back in the fold, the Falcons will be complete, at least for the roster sans Lucas Moerman.
Three consecutive wins have Scott and company smiling. And the defensive effort the Falcons put forth on Sunday may even put a glimmer in the coach's eye.
"Coach tells us every day in practice that defense is our best offense," Mills said. "If we can get a stop, and keep executing, then sooner or later the (offense) will come."