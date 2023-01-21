San Diego State is the first team Air Force has played twice in the Mountain West season and serves as the ultimate barometer for the young squad.
The Aztecs won by double digits at Viejas Arena before doubling down at Clune Arena on Saturday, 70-60.
Through seven conference matches, the Falcons moved to 3-4 with the loss, and still reside above the conference's cellar where they were picked to finish.
Ahead are takeaways from the loss that snapped a three-game winning streak for the Falcons in Mountain West play:
Free throws make the difference.
San Diego State guard Micah Parrish stood at the free-throw line with 50 seconds left, took a deep breath, and sank a pair, despite blue pool noodles and the loudest crowd Clune Arena has seen this season.
The pair were part of 20 consecutive makes from the line for the Aztecs, and a 22-for-23 mark overall. The Falcons, conversely, sank just four of their 10 attempts at the line, including multiple misses on the front end of a 1-and-1 chance.
"It just comes with experience — most of their guys have played four or five years," Jake Heidbreder said. "Most of our guys, it's our first or second year. I think experience is the biggest thing."
Air Force had hit at least 80% of its free throws in the previous three games before the loss on Saturday.
Rytis notches another full game.
Colorado State was the first experiment of Rytis Petraitis playing a full game and, what's more, he even played all five minutes of overtime in the win last week.
He notched another in the loss to San Diego State with 40 minutes where he scored 11 points and added another five assists with no turnovers.
The raucous crowd of 1,489, the band and cadets included, played a big role.
"I was able to play all 40 minutes, because everyone was in the game," Petraitis said. "We had the fans, it was loud and it was fun to play. I just hope next time we can get that win.
"Coach (Scott) told us in the postgame speech that they're coming for a reason, and we just need to continue it."
Recap
Air Force, if only for a moment, nearly upended the conference's top team.
With 57.5 seconds left, San Diego State called a timeout with its lead down to 65-60. A quick, 5-0 run that came courtesy of free throws, proved to be the difference in the Falcons' second loss to the Aztecs in as many tries.
The Aztecs outrebounded the Falcons 45-25 and garnered 18 of their 70 points off their 15 offensive rebounds. For the hosts, they went empty on second-chance opportunities.
Air Force will head to San Jose State for another 8 p.m. tip-off on Tuesday in hopes of building another conference winning streak.