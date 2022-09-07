Air Force vs. Northern Iowa 13.JPG

An Air Force cheerleader performs as the Air Force Falcons play the Northern Iowa Panthers for the first game of the season at Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Saturday Sept. 3, 2022, in Colorado Springs. (The Gazette, Parker Seibold)

 Parker Seibold/ The Gazette

The Air Force Academy is advising traffic to enter the south gate for Saturday’s football game between the Falcons and Colorado.

This will be the first meeting between the in-state rivals in Falcon Stadium since 1974 and the academy is expecting more than 40,000 in attendance for the 1:30 p.m. game.

Because of ongoing construction at the north gate that will slow game-day access, fans are “strongly encouraged” to enter the south gate off Academy Boulevard.

Both gates will open to fans at 9:30 a.m.

Air Force enters the game 1-0 after a 48-17 season-opening win at home against Northern Iowa. Colorado is 0-1 after falling 38-13 to Texas Christian in Boulder.

