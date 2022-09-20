For the first time on Wednesday, Troy Calhoun could speak publicly about renovations to Falcon Stadium as an on-the-calendar eventuality instead of a hypothetical.

The Air Force coach has long been a proponent of stadium upgrades — some of which have already been completed — and he was decidedly in favor of the centerpiece of the project, the east-side overhaul, which will begin this offseason.

“It’s awesome that we’re heading in that direction,” Calhoun said. “It makes the academy better. It certainly helps the football program. It helps financially being able to reinvest and support other programs, too.”

Air Force athletic directors have discussed renovations, even displaying renderings, to the east side dating back to at least 2013. All of the iterations have involved removing the aluminum bleachers that rise above the lower bowl and replacing them with club seating.

Those plans never reached the level of shovels in the dirt on the east side, however. They did produce different phases that included a renovated Blue & Silver Club in the west side press box and an updated and enlarged locker room area underneath the north side with a media room. Video boards on the north and south sides also were installed.

But the east side — the project that would provide the transformation that would most affect the look and fan experience — waited.

That holding pattern changed on Sunday, when Air Force announced it would move the 2023 football game against Army to Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. Construction was a reason given for moving the game, and later that evening, the academy confirmed that this wasn’t just a contingency and the project would begin after this season with the goal of being ready by the opening of the 2024 football season.

The $90 million renovations on the east side will include a new stadium entrance, updated event space, a heritage plaza, concessions areas, restrooms and merchandise space. It also will include enclosed club seating and, overall, a more modern look to the 60-year-old venue.

Calhoun believes it will result in “infrastructure that’s absolutely paramount in the 21st century.”

A 1989 Air Force graduate, Calhoun also noted that the project will preserve the venue that has been so important to so many cadets.

You think of how many academy graduates, that’s where they threw their hat in the air,” Calhoun said of the annual graduation ceremony at the stadium. “You think of your greatest memory at the academy — probably it’s finishing. It happened there. And yet a much nicer facility going forward.”