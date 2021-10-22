Air Force coach Troy Calhoun has long been a proponent of shaping the academy experience in a way that would allow for cadets to graduate in December of their fifth year.
His latest push has been to make turnbacks a standard option for cadets. Turnbacks are currently available for cadets facing a hardship, allowing them to leave the academy for a semester or year and resume with the eight-semester regimen upon their return. This was something more than three dozen football players were permitted to do last year because of COVID-19.
Calhoun brought up the topic after a victory over Wyoming, noting how much outside linebacker Vince Sanford benefited from taking a turnback. He did it again in the leadup to Boise State, calling it a “must if you’re going to be part of FBS football and play in a conference” and a “no-brainer.”
This week, The Gazette asked the coach to elaborate on his position. Here’s the resulting discussion.
You’ve mentioned turnbacks a few times lately. Can you explain how that would work?
It’d be a piece of cake. I really credit (former Superintendent Lt.) Gen. (Jay) Silveria for recognizing that for athletics truly to be a mission element as we go into 2020 and beyond, that possibility has to be in place. And it’s got to be so much more than athletics. If somebody wanted to take a semester and go study abroad, we’d support that cadet. If a cadet happened to be injured in a skiing accident up at Keystone and took a semester away to heal, we’d support that cadet. If a cadet wanted to go accrue more flying hours, well, that would make sense to help them.
I think it ought to be the same way athletically. If competition and competitiveness matters, in this day and age, every single guy that plays college football has five years of eligibility. They’re allowed to play four games plus four years. If the arena is people are flying with jet engines, are you still going to fly propellers? No. You’re going to change. And that’s just what a forward-moving organization does. Now, if you really do aspire to be good in all you do, then those policies will come forth and make sure they’re in alignment that way.
So if you were to propose it as a standard option ....
It should be a standard option.
When would a football player generally take it? Would it be spring semester sophomore year?
It’s their choice. That’s what it would have to be. I think it’d be OK to truly support a volleyball player. If a volleyball player wanted to play a freshman year or whatever it may be and then go train to improve their vertical leap or the consistency of their serves, even if it was solely for athletics, that’s OK if athletics matter at that school. I think sometimes even to take a semester away, it’s amazing just how truly transformational for some of these guys it has been in terms of their appreciation for the experience of the Air Force Academy.
And that’s not novel. You think back to four-star general in the Air Force, David Goldfein, who was a graduate of the Air Force Academy, said the best thing I ever did, I left the academy, which he did for two semesters and then came back. Just what it does for your outlook, whether you’re riding a bike in Europe, whether you’re working at McDonald’s. Whether you’re bailing hay. Some of that maturity and some of that context you gain only helps somebody who is a better prepared leader when they graduate from the Air Force Academy, and ultimately, that’s the mission.
I know you’ve been a proponent of some sort of way to establish nine semesters total.
That’s eight. Congressionally. For anybody here, that’s not changing what you pay on your federal income tax. It’s still eight semesters. Now, change can be hard. I don’t think we hurt ourselves institutionally in the late ’70s when we said, no, wait a second, we’re going to consider and we’re going to improve the talent base at the Air Force Academy or the service academies. And if playing in a major conference is something that you want to do, then whether you’re the secretary of Defense or the secretary of the Air Corps, if you’re saying, no, those training grounds of athletics matter, then it’s a no-brainer. If they’re empowered to make that decision.
Do you think it will help the cause that so many were so many football players who were able to utilize turnbacks last year and now you can point to examples as to how it has turned out?
I’m not going to get stirred up about it. The reason why; that’s a policy decision. The only think I can use are facts.
If, again, the quality of leader that graduates from here, you believe immensely in some of the things they accrue in athletics, and if you want to move forward in the 20th century, in 2021 and beyond, then you have to do that. If not, you’ve got to get out of a conference and you’ve got to find a way where you schedule completely differently. And not only for one activity, but probably for some other activities, too.
And so, the vision and the holistic part of it, that’s where the rubber has to meet the road. And, again, it’s a change. Which, hopefully, if anything, you think, well, son of a gun, if we can take off better in a plane, then let’s do it. And if, like I said, a jet engine helps you; why would you not do it? Probably if you’re going to go fight the Russians or the Chinese or whoever, and they say, no, we get to fight with those that are in their fifth year, we get to fight with captains, where you’re only fighting with second lieutenants or first lieutenants, wouldn’t you want to change that? Aren’t you teaching some pretty powerful leadership lessons to their students that they’d carry forth to active duty? But we will always follow what the duty is.