Air Force is building a winning basketball program, brick by brick.
A gauntlet to begin the Mountain West schedule had the Falcons seemingly reeling, losers of three consecutive games to start conference play.
Then, things switched. Three consecutive wins now have the Falcons at 3-3 with their first, three-game win streak in the Mountain West since 2019. Tuesday's 82-74 win over Wyoming at home broke a three-game losing streak to the Cowboys, too.
It's the 11th winning streak of three games or more in program history. Only five of those streaks reached a fourth game.
Ahead are takeaways from the win.
Beau Becker continues Falcons' run of breakout youngsters
The Mountain West Freshman of the Week award has been unanimous with the Falcons — three freshmen have combined for six of the weekly honors.
Beau Becker may be next.
He put up a career-high 23 points in the win, beating out his previous high of 10 set in a win over Tarleton State. Of those, 15 came off another career-high of five made 3-pointers.
"My confidence grows every game," Becker said. "It's just about transferring it to the games. I have a few friends who sit front row with my name on a t-shirt, so it's pretty fun."
Corbin Green, now in a reserve role, also scored twice in the first half to keep things close.
Camden Vander Zwaag becoming ultimate Swiss Army knife for Falcons
The minutes have gone down for Camden Vander Zwaag in his last year at the Academy, but his impact hasn't followed suit.
He's become a coolant for Air Force when it needs it most — a fourth-year player able to run the offense and capture a bucket when the team needs it, as he did with his 10 points on Tuesday.
"Everyone on the team is playing for a reason," Vander Zwaag said. "I had a spurt where I wasn't scoring, and this has given me a chance to calm down. I'm able to see the game first, then come in with a calmness."
He shot a perfect, 4-for-4 from the field and added a steal in his 17 minutes. Fellow senior Carter Murphy added 11 points of his own, including a 5-for-6 mark at the free-throw line.
Recap
All of the frowns and misgivings the Air Force coaching staff has had with the team's offense disappeared, if only for a half on Tuesday.
The Falcons, after trailing by four at halftime, shot 65.4% in the second half of their win over Wyoming. Within the hot shooting, they also nailed 6-of-10 attempts from deep in the final 20 minutes.
Air Force's 82 points fell one shy of its season-high, in-regulation mark of 83 against USC-Upstate.
San Diego State comes to town for Friday after beating the Falcons, 71-55 at Viejas Arena to start the conference season.