Joe Scott threw away his practice routine, changed his message on the whiteboard in pre-game and got rid of all the consistency Air Force has preached this year.

Practice, instead, was about short bursts of intensity, then playing a 25-second possession through fatigue. The result of the switch was the first double-digit win over New Mexico since 2004 in the Falcons’ 89-77 home victory Friday.

It was the biggest win for the program since beating San Diego State in 2019. And leading the way was Jake Heidbreder, who, while not a part of the win over the Aztecs, added his own impact Friday with 11 consecutive makes from the field to start the game and a team-high 26 points en route to the team’s fifth-best shooting percentage (66 percent) in a conference game in program history. In the second half, the mark was 73 percent.

Carter Murphy chipped in 18 points of his own, including a stretch of seven points in the waning moments of the second half to pull Air Force away for good.

“We were playing soft in the last few games,” Murphy said. “We took to the work all week and played physical. The (young guys) are getting better and the experience is starting to pile on. We felt like we should’ve won the last time we played them.”

Across the whiteboard in pre-game was the word “work” among the messages.

Work to play out each defensive possession; work to create open shots for Heidbreder and company; and work to make the other team uncomfortable.

New Mexico was already in a unique spot playing its first game without guard Jaelen House, who was out with an undisclosed injury. Just last year he scored 42 points in Clune Arena to defeat the Falcons.

Sign Up for Pikes Peak 5 Game analysis and insights from The Gazette sports staff including columns by Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

In his stead, Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 32 points.

The biggest action for the guard may have come when Air Force had put the game away. The Falcons' football team sent a contingent to the game to man the student section, and they received a middle finger when Mashburn headed to the bench for the final time.

As comfortable as the Falcons were in the win, as highlighted by Corbin Green's jokes with officials during a free throw about jerseys being tucked in — the Lobos were forced to be equally uneasy.

"I decided to stop us from doing the same things we've been doing, expecting a different result," Scott said. "We did some different things to engage our guys mentally and get them to transfer practice into the game.

"I think we worked tonight, and we knew what it was towards. Confidence comes from that."

Scott knows the shooting percentages won't always be so pretty. The bounces off the rim that rolled in on Friday could just as easily roll out next Tuesday.

As long as the work stays in place, and the Falcons embrace each moment of the shot clock and practices, the results may continue to be rosy.