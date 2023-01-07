The Atlantic Hockey Association announced Friday that the postponed series between Air Force and Canisius will be held on Feb. 13 and 14 at Cadet Ice Arena.
Air Force’s Monday and Tuesday games will both start at 7:05 p.m. The Falcons and Golden Griffins were initially scheduled to play on Dec. 30 and 31 before Canisius had to postpone, due to the Buffalo airport’s weather-related closure.
The series is sandwiched between two conference series for both teams. Air Force will play at Sacred Heart on Feb. 10 and 11 before Canisius, and three days after the make-up series, the Falcons will host American International College.
Additionally, Canisius moved back its series against Sacred Heart back a day from Feb. 17 and 18 to Feb. 18 and 19.
Before the conference officially rescheduled the games, Air Force coach Frank Serratore talked about how the situation isn’t ideal for either program.
“We’ll play four games in five days, and so will our opponent,” Serratore said. “Pick your poison. It’s not a perfect scenario, unless you can find a way to get eight days in a week.”
Air Force is 6-11-2 overall and 2-7-1 in conference play.