Air Force is headed to the desert.
The No. 24 Falcons will face Washington State in the Cheez-It Bowl at 8:15 p.m. Dec. 27 in Phoenix, they learned early Sunday afternoon.
They are filling a void left when the Big 12 did not have enough eligible teams to fill out its bowl slots.
The matchup against the Mike Leach-coached Cougars (6-6) will give Air Force (10-2) a chance at a second victory this season over a Pac-12 team; it defeated Colorado in September.
The Cheez-It Bowl was formerly known as the Copper Bowl, Insight Bowl, Buffalo Wild Wings Bowl and Cactus Bowl. It is played at Chase Field, home to MLB’s Arizona Diamondbacks.
This will be Air Force’s first bowl game since appearing in the Arizona Bowl in 2016, which it won 45-21 over South Alabama.