Every piece of data pointed toward Utah State being a lethal shooting team before coming to Clune Arena on Tuesday.
The Aggies led the nation in 3-point shooting by percentage and boasted the nation's best individual in Steven Ashworth. And yet, back-to-back makes for the guard in the first half — the second nearly from the royal "AF" logo — were the least of Air Force's troubles in a 77-65 loss at home.
It marked the third consecutive loss to conference opponents to tip off the Mountain West slate.
Here are two takeaways and a brief recap of the loss.
Early deficits prove to be too big of a hill to scale
The 15-3 deficit in the first four minutes against Nevada killed Air Force — Utah State was unable to do the same on Tuesday.
Even still, the Falcons went down a game-high 21 points with 3:26 left in the first half. And once again, they outscored a visiting team in the second half, despite a 23-to-6 free throw disparity in the final 20 minutes.
After the early run by Nevada, Air Force outscored the Wolf Pack the final 30-plus minutes. The holes created early are proving to be too large for a team showing glimpses of potential in the second half. In many ways, it's akin to an avalanche.
"The team played well and we made a big comeback," forward Rytis Petraitis said. "It's hard though because you go on a run and you're still down 12. And then they go on another run. Basketball is all about runs and you have to win the first and last four minutes — those are the most important."
Size a bigger issue than normal, showing itself against conference bigs
Answers are in short supply for the Air Force size disadvantage, especially in the Mountain West.
Corbin Green was held to just three minutes in the first half on Tuesday, and Beau Becker's foul trouble made his playing time tough, too. The final split favored Becker, 22 minutes to 17.
The offense hasn't been the Falcons' problem with their bigs — it has been on the defensive end.
Air Force allowed 32 points in the paint in the first half and was out-rebounded 22-7 heading into the break. The margin shrank to 37-25 in the game's entirety, but the early troubles loomed large when the Falcons cut the score to a single-digit deficit.
Learning the Mountain West is a tall task, but the young players scattered across the roster have to be prepared to match physicality with opposing teams, even if it can't match measurables.
"You have to do it for all 40 minutes," coach Joe Scott said. "There's a physical strength element and a mental strength element. Utah State had it way more than we do.
"We need the fire from the start. It's not just a Corbin thing. It's us knowing how we have to play."
Extra point
A 21-point deficit proved too much for the Falcons, even with Jake Heidbreder's team-high 19 points and Ethan Taylor's 14.
For the final eight-plus minutes, Air Force held Utah State without a field goal, but it was the earlier moments that cost them — turnovers when running plays out of timeouts; another battle with the shot clock and the aforementioned blitzing of the boards by the Aggies.
The team that held Utah State to 30% from the field in the second half figures to fare better than the first-half allowance of 65.5%.
Next up for the Falcons is a week break before heading to Fort Collins to square off with Colorado State. The Rams won both of the two team's matchups last season.