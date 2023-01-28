Air Force salvaged a series split against Army on Saturday, defeating the Black Knights 6-4.

The win avenges Friday’s 3-1 loss to the Black Knights. After a nine-game losing streak from late November to early January, the Falcons have won two of their last four games.

For the first time since November, Air Force (8-16-2) scored first on Saturday.

Falcon defenseman Luke Rowe found the net less than five minutes into the game with assists from Clayton Cosentino and Austin Schwartz.

Rowe’s goal was a spark for the Falcons’ offense. They scored the next two goals off the sticks of Willie Reim and Mason McCormick to take a three-goal lead in the first period.

Army scored once before the first period ended, but Air Force regained its momentum to start the second. Falcons Blake Bride and Nate Horn scored back-to-back goals to make it 5-1 early in the that stanza.

Army, though, didn’t go away easily. The Black Knights got back-to-back goals of their own to end the second period, once again making it a two-goal contest.

Air Force’s Parker Brown helped the Falcons get their cushion back. He scored a shorthanded goal six minutes into the third, bringing Air Force’s lead back to three.

Army scored once in the final period. But by then, Air Force’s lead was too large, and the Falcons earned their eighth victory of the 2022-23 season.

Maiszon Balboa, a junior starting his second game in a row in goal, earned the win. He made 33 saves while allowing four goals.

The Falcons struggled to contain Army’s power play, as the Black Knights went 3-for-8. Air Force went 0-for-3, the second night in a row the Falcons were held scoreless with a man advantage.

Air Force remains in last place in the Atlantic Hockey Association standings despite Saturday’s win. The Falcons are 4-11-1 in league play with 13 points.