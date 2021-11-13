Camden Vander Zwaag was the unlikely hero, but anybody would have been.
With the balance Air Force showed in a 59-58 upset at Tulsa on Saturday afternoon – all eight players who saw the floor scored between five and nine points for the Falcons – the Golden Hurricanes couldn’t put their focus on anyone in particular.
Freshman Jeffrey Mills came off a screen with 23 seconds remaining, found Vander Zwaag open, and the junior buried the game-winner.
“It was crazy,” Vander Zwaag said after securing the biggest nonconference victory in years for the Falcons, who were 15-point underdogs. “Crazy environment.
“He saw me open and trusted me enough to shoot it. I let it fly and luckily it went in.”
Vander Zwaag entered the game just 4-for-22 in his career from 3-point range. On Saturday he was 3-for-4 with the game-winner.
“I know he can make a shot,” coach Joe Scott said. “He’s out there because he really believes in what we’re doing. He’s really a good leader. And I was just hoping in some way, shape or form that the kid should be rewarded. One of these times he’s going to bang it.”
Fellow junior Nikc Jackson and senior A.J. Walker joined Vander Zwaag with a team-high nine points apiece. Mills scored eight and freshman point guard Ethan Taylor and sophomore guard Joseph Octave scored seven.
Octave’s seven points came in a flurry in the first half after Tulsa had taken the lead with a 10-0 run.
“That was huge for us,” Vander Zwaag said. “Joe can get his points in a hurry and he did that for us. We were struggling a little bit offensively and luckily Joe stepped up and made some big plays for us and really got us back on our feet.”
The Falcons took a 30-25 lead into halftime, but Tulsa opened the second 20 minutes on an 11-0 run and built the lead to 11 points at 46-35.
Air Force forced a tie at 52-52 on a 3-pointer from Taylor with 3:24 remaining. Tulsa twice went back up by two, but the Falcons answered with buckets from Mills and Jackson.
The Golden Hurricanes moved ahead 58-56 with 1:32 remaining, which is where the score remained when Vander Zwaag hit the winner and defense from Mills on the ensuing possession helped it stand.
The Falcons’ balance showed up throughout the box score. Seven of the eight players hit at least one 3-pointer, seven had at least one assist (Taylor and Vander Zwaag led with three) and everybody had at least one rebound (Taylor led with six). Centers Lucas Moerman and Nikc Jackson each blocked a shot, as did freshman Jacob Heidbreder.
The Falcons shot 49 percent, while limiting Tulsa to 37 percent. They also outrebounded the hosts 34-27.
“Hell of a win,” Scott said. “Feels good. … Every guy who played tonight in some way, shape or form made a contribution.”