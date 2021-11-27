Air Force started the second half relaxed, confident and without a hint of hesitation despite facing a deficit.
If the team looked like it had been there before, that’s because that’s what the past few weeks have wrought.
The Falcons scored the first 12 points of the second half on Saturday, overcoming a 3-point deficit and earning a 59-48 victory over Idaho State at Clune Arena. It was the sixth win in a row for a team that won five games last season, and the third that required a second-half comeback.
“First half was a little shaky for us, but we knew what we had to do and we knew what type of team we were and we weren’t rattled at all,” said freshman point guard Ethan Taylor, who continued to fill the stat sheet as he scored four points with six rebounds, six assist and three steals. “We knew we could play a lot better, so we just came out and did it.”
Freshman Jake Heidbreder hit a pair of 3s to immediately put the Falcons in front in the opening minutes of the second half after Idaho State led 24-21 at the break.
Then Joe Octave hit three straight buckets on his way to 14 points.
Then the fun started, beginning when A.J. Walker found Nikc Jackson for an alley-oop.
“That was deep in the bag,” said Walker, who scored a team-high 19 points. “I had to pull it out.”
A short time later Jackson dunked again on an inbounds play. Then it was freshman center Lucas Moerman slamming in two points.
“The highlight plays definitely do give us a bit of boost for sure,” Taylor said.
The Falcons (6-1) built a lead as large as 16 points in the second half, shooting 64 percent over the final 20 minutes while holding the Bengals (1-5) to 26.3.
This was against an Idaho State team that, according to Air Force coach Joe Scott, featured the second-most returning minutes in the nation. Three of the Bengals played on the team two years ago that came to Clune Arena and beat a senior-laden Falcons’ squad 89-79.
Tarik Cool scored 41 points for Idaho State against Air Force in that game two years ago. On Saturday he was held scoreless on 0-for-4 shooting in 35 minutes.
The Falcons – starting three freshmen – accomplished this on a quick turnaround after playing Wednesday and while completing a stretch of four games in eight days.
Air Force basketball wins bracket in Sunshine Slam, finishing 3-game run with win over Bethune-Cookman
“That’s a sign of maturity when you can have one day to get ready and try a couple new things, and they executed,” Scott said. “That’s a team that sort of knows who they are a little bit. That’s how we played in the second half.”
The Falcons will have a week off now, returning to action on Dec. 4 for a 2 p.m. game against Army at Clune Arena.
“It’s a big game,” Scott said. “It’s an opportunity for us to sort of embrace having a big game because of how we’re doing. That’s another part of the process for a team to be able to do that. So it’s a great opportunity for us.”