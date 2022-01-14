Air Force will restart its season Saturday knowing it can ill afford to wait through an adjustment period.
The Falcons will play for the first time in 11 days in this key game against Nevada at 3 p.m. at Clune Arena. It will be just Air Force’s third game since Dec. 21 as COVID-19 postponed a pair of contests. It will also be the first time in three conference games that the team will have its full roster available.
“We’re going to be ready,” said sophomore guard Joseph Octave, one of several Falcons who missed time because of COVID-19. “I feel like we got deeper. It honestly just helped us.”
Octave was preparing for practice in late December when trainers pulled him aside to inform him he had tested positive for the virus. He was sent into isolation in his dorm room – his roommate was still away on break – where he killed time watching movies and sports and playing video games. He was able to catch the Falcons football team playing in the First Responder Bowl against Louisville. He remained asymptomatic the whole time, so he also sprinkled in workouts in his room.
Octave missed four practices because of the virus but he, along with fellow starter Lucas Moerman and key reserve Jeffrey Mills, had to miss two games – a victory over Utah State and a close loss at Colorado State.
“It hurt a lot,” Octave said of the game against the Rams at Moby Arena, which he watched from the team’s bench. “We were under the impression that we could play, then we were told the day before that the Mountain West decided that we couldn’t. That was hard.”
Guard A.J. Walker also missed the Colorado State game, having tested positive the day before.
They’re all back now as they host the Wolf Pack (7-6, 1-1 Mountain West). Nevada has finished in the top five in the conference each of the past six years, winning it three straight times from 2016-17 through 2018-19. Air Force won for the first time in Reno last year in an empty arena. If the Falcons (8-5, 1-1) hope to make a move up the standings, this is the type of game they’ll need to capture at home.
Nevada, behind third-year coach Steve Alford, has had a season that has also been full of interruptions. It had three games canceled in the nonconference and has already had three postponements in its league schedule. It played on Wednesday, falling to Boise State.
The Wolf Pack are led by Grant Sherfield, a first-time All-Mountain West selection and conference newcomer of the year from 2020-21. The 6-foot-2 Wichita State transfer ranks fifth in the league with 19.4 points per game.
Nevada sits No. 140 in the NCAA’s Net rankings, far outside the Mountain West’s frontrunning six-team cluster in spots 29-62. But a victory would still be an upset for Air Force, which is ranked No. 237 and facing the uncertainty that comes with returning from a layoff and reintegrating key players back into the lineup after even more time away.
“We’re not going to know until we go through this,” coach Joe Scott said on his weekly radio show on Wednesday.
“Hopefully this will help us grow.”
