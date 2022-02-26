Air Force gave itself a shot, but it didn’t make enough shots at the line to finish it.
Now mired in a nine-game losing streak, the Falcons were tied with New Mexico with 5½ minutes remaining before falling 69-65 on Saturday.
Air Force has lost 12 in a row at the Pit in Albuquerque, a streak dating back to 2007.
To find the difference on Saturday, just look to the free throw line. New Mexico hit 25-of-30 foul shots, while Air Force was 13-of-23.
The Falcons also did themselves no favors by hitting just 4-of-17 from 3-point range. They also committed eight of their 13 turnovers in the second half, while New Mexico committed just nine turnovers in the game.
With these opportunities so rare – this was only the third loss in the streak by fewer than 10 points, while four have come by 25 or more – the Falcons will have to clean up those areas to start flipping the outcome of games like this.
“We played well,” coach Joe Scott told KVOR 740 AM’s Jim Arthur following the game. “We played the way you need to play to put yourself in position to win a game in this league on the road.”
Scott has known all along that building the program would require suffering though times like this. And he reminded the team of that after the game. During his first stint with the Falcons from 2001-04, the team was 29-55 in his first three seasons and 90-35 in the four years that followed.
To get there again, he believes the team needs to find a way to compete in enough games like this to understand what it takes to consistently compete, and then unlock the key to winning.
“We’ve just got to carry that fight into the next game at home,” said sophomore Joseph Octave, who tied a career-high with 18 points.
Jake Heidbreder scored 16 points with six rebounds and four assists as he moved into second place on the program’s all-time scoring list for a freshman with 289 points. He trails only Ray Dudley’s 368 points in 1986-87.
Freshman center Lucas Moerman scored nine points with seven rebounds for Air Force. The 6-foot-11 Doherty High School graduate has more points over the past three games (27) than he did in the nine before that (25).
New Mexico had 24 points from Jamal Mashburn Jr. and 16 points – all in the second half – from Jaelen House, who scored 42 points when the Lobos won in Clune Arena on Feb. 5.
Cheyenne Mountain graduate Javonte Johnson scored 10 points for New Mexico (12-17, 4-11).
The Falcons (10-17, 3-13) host San Jose State in the regular-season finale on Tuesday.