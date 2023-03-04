The tale of two halves at Clune Arena on Saturday told a painful final chapter for Air Force.

In their first meeting with San Jose State, the Falcons suffered arguably their worst loss of the year — and officially worse if you strictly look at the losing margin. At home, the Falcons let go of a 20-point lead to fall to the Spartans once again, 63-61.

Ahead are takeaways and a recap of the loss:

Omari Moore feasts once more

San Jose State's Omari Moore set his season-high last time he played the Falcons, dropping 26 in the rout. He set a career-high on Saturday with 33 points, including 18 in the second half.

Air Force held Moore's teammates to just 11-for-29 from the field. The possible Mountain West player of the year was just too much.

"You have to give him credit, that guy deserves to be the player of the league," coach Joe Scott said. "We did a really good job on him in the first half, but that's the nature of the game. When the lid went on the basket and we weren't scoring, it made him feel even better."

With a two-point deficit, and seven seconds left, the Falcons drew up a play for Carter Murphy to drive and make a layup. Again, it was Moore flying through for a block to end the game and send the Air Force faithful home empty-handed.

Red-hot first half for offense flips in final stretch

Air Force shot 51.7 percent in the first half. Out of the break, it added to the already lofty lead with a quick run.

Then, a barrier seemed to form over the south hoop.

The Falcons scored just three field goals in the final 13:44. In the second half's entirety, they put together just 27.6-percent shooting from the field.

"We just couldn't make shots and couldn't stop Moore," Carter Murphy said. "It's tough. We just have to make shots, you can't win games if you don't make shots."

Beau Becker, Jake Heidbreder and Murphy combined to shoot 3-for-20 in the second half.

Recap

All of the revenge elements were present for Air Force until the final 14 minutes.

Nikc Jackson was putting together contested dunks, Vander Zwaag was hitting 3-pointers from practically the blue "AF" logo on the court and Rytis Petraitis was racking up steals. When the shots stopped falling, the Falcons fell apart in the 63-61 loss.

They were outscored 38-22 in the second half, including a 28-10 run in the final 14 minutes to down the Falcons.

Murphy led the way with 17 points and Vander Zwaag and Heidbreder both added 13.