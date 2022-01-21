Air Force couldn’t help but leave Fort Collins wondering how a full roster might have made a difference in a near-upset.
Two and a half weeks later, they’ll get the chance to find out.
The Falcons host Colorado State at noon Saturday on FS1, part of a basketball doubleheader at Clune Arena with the women’s game to follow at 3 p.m. And unlike in the meeting at Moby Arena on Jan. 4 when the Falcons lost 67-59, they won’t be missing three starters and a key reserve.
“It’s going to be a fight,” said Air Force guard A.J. Walker, who was among the three starters who missed the first meeting because of COVID-19 protocols. “We know what we need to do. We learned from that past game. We’ve got all our guys back now, so it’s just learn from what we did (in a victory over UNLV) and also from when we played them a couple weeks ago.”
The Rams (14-1, 4-1 Mountain West and ranked No. 23 in the coaches’ poll) were also facing an unusual circumstance during that last meeting, as COVID cases within the team had them idle from Dec. 11 through the Falcons’ visit. They’ve gone 4-1 since the restart, but some of the domination coach Niko Medved’s team showed early in the season has been slow to return.
Their wins include the narrow contest with the shorthanded Falcons in which Air Force had the ball, down six points with 1 minute left, as well as tight home wins over Utah State and New Mexico, who are a combined 1-10 in conference play. The Rams also fell 79-49 at San Diego State and toppled San Jose State by 36 points on the road.
The undulations in Air Force’s league season have been far less dramatic. The Falcons (9-7, 2-3) have had all of their conference games decided by fewer than 10 points despite a young team, that starts three freshmen and a sophomore, and the COVID issues that led to missing players for the first two conference games.
The Falcons have been outscored by the slim margin of 2.4 points in their five conference games. They snapped a string of three straight losses with a 69-62 victory over UNLV. Considering how early he is in what he hopes is a rebuild at Air Force and without the benefit of transfer or international players, coach Joe Scott has clearly been pleased by the showing.
“Team-wise, overall, five straight games in this league we’ve put good, hard-fought, tough performances back-to-back five in a row,” said Scott, who was rehired in spring 2020 nearly two decades after leading Air Force to a conference title.
“It’s going to be a great experience for our players, and I think it’s the right time for us to go into a game and we’ll see how much we put to use what we’ve learned.”
The series has been dominated by Colorado State over the past decade. Air Force won twice in 2018 after coach Larry Eustacy was suspended and eventually fired, but those are the only two losses for CSU in the past 21 meetings between the schools.
“We’re coming off a good win. We’ll see how we do.”