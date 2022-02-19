Freshman Chase Spencer hit a grand slam in the sixth inning and Air Force made the runs hold up for a 4-3 victory over rival Army on Saturday night in the Swig & Swine Classic in Charleston, S.C.
The Falcons trailed 1-0 before the right fielder from Dallas launched the slam over the center field wall against Black Knights reliever Mike Ruggieri. It was his first-career home run.
Rob Martin threw the first four innings for Air Force, striking out eight and allowing one unearned run. Jake Sansing earned the victory in relief and Doyle Gehring shut down Army over the final 2 2/3 innings for a long save.
Earlier in the day the Falcons (2-1) blanked Ball State 8-0 behind six scoreless, two-hit innings from sophomore Seungmin Shim in his collegiate debut.
Paul Skenes hit his second home run of the young season and drove in four runs for Air Force.