AUSTIN, Texas — It’s Air Force vs. Texas for a spot in an NCAA Tournament super regional.
The Falcons added some more baseball history with a 9-7 win over Louisiana Tech Sunday at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. Air Force advanced to a regional final for the first time since 1967.
Coach Mike Kazlausky pumped his fist as the Falcons closed out Louisiana Tech with a double play in the ninth inning. Air Force escaped an elimination game for the second straight afternoon, having slipped past Dallas Baptist on Saturday.
Next up: the mighty Texas Longhorns, the top seed in the Austin regional and the No. 9 seed overall in the NCAA Tournament. Air Force must beat Texas at 6 p.m. Sunday and again Monday to earn a spot in the super regional.
Sam Kulasingam, the Mountain West player of the year, had another big day with three hits and two RBI. Gabriel Garcia had three hits and two RBI. Jake Greiving had the signature moment with home runs in back-to-back innings, including the game-winning shot in the eighth.
Air Force again overcame adversity to clinch the win. Freshman Dylan Rogers was scheduled to start for the Falcons, but about 15 minutes before first pitch was scratched with “an arm issue,” Kazlausky said on the ESPN telecast.
The Longhorns beat the Falcons 11-3 on Friday. The teams split a midweek series during the regular season. The fourth meeting, Sunday night, will be broadcast on ESPN-plus.