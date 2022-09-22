A $2.5 million donation will bring about major change for another Air Force venue.

The gift, courtesy of the Erdle family, is the largest ever received for the Falcons’ baseball program. It will be used for renovations at Falcon Field that will include a concourse with permanent concessions and restrooms, a new press box, new team dugouts and locker rooms for the visiting team and umpires.

The project will cost an estimated $7 million, with the Erdle family's donation serving as the lead gift.

The announcement comes days after the academy confirmed work would begin this offseason to transform the east side of Falcon Stadium.

The Air Force baseball team is coming off its first Mountain West Tournament championship and first NCAA regional appearance since 1969.

The gift was made in the memory of Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Philip J. Erdle, a career Air Force officer who taught and coached at the academy.

"The renovation of Falcon Field has been identified as a top priority and critical to the continued and future success of the Air Force baseball program," athletic director Nathan Pine said in a press release. "We cannot thank the Erdle family enough for stepping forward and making this important lead gift. The impact will be felt throughout the athletic department and will inspire other baseball alumni and supporters to step forward in this effort. We appreciate the Erdle family's leadership and generosity with this transformational contribution."