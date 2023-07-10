Air Force baseball likely dodged a bullet as Sam Kulasingam went undrafted on Monday.

There is still a chance Kulasingam could go in a later round of the MLB Draft on Tuesday, but it would seem unlikely that a signing bonus would be large enough to lure the two-time Mountain West Player of the Year out of his final season of college baseball.

Kulasingam put together one of the best seasons in Falcons history in 2023, hitting .426 with a .537 on-base percentage and .655 slugging percentage.

In three seasons at Air Force he is hitting .398 with 61 doubles, nine triples, 20 home runs, 152 runs scored and 126 RBIs in 151 games.

Had Kulasingam been drafted on Monday – his 22nd birthday – he could have been faced with a unique dilemma. As a junior, he would be obligated to finish his final year at the academy. However, as he is grandfathered under former rules that allowed athletes to pursue professional sports immediately after graduating and serve on active duty later, he could have signed as a draft pick. That would have meant forgoing eligibility as a senior for the 2024 season.

This was the path taken by right-handed pitcher Griffin Jax, who was picked after his junior season at Air Force by the Minnesota Twins in the 2016 draft and later became the first service academy graduate to reach the major leagues.

Kulasingam has played first base during much of his career at Air Force, but professional scouts see him as a corner outfielder or third baseman at the next level.

Though picks after Round 10 do not have slot values attached to them, any bonus over $150,000 counts against teams budgets for Rounds 1-10.

Kulasingam’s former teammate, Paul Skenes, was the first player taken in the draft on Sunday. Skenes was the Mountain West Co-Pitcher of the Year and Kulasingam the Player of the Year when the Falcons made a surprise run to the program’s first conference championship in 2022, when both were sophomores. Skenes then transferred to LSU.