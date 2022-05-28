Air Force hit all season long. Over three days at the Mountain West tournament, it pitched, too.
The combination made the Falcons unlikely champions.
Freshman Dylan Rogers threw 7⅓ solid innings, Treyden Tamiya had the big hit in a five-run seventh inning and fourth-seeded Air Force topped No. 3 San Jose State 8-3 to finish a three-game stampede that gave the program its first conference championship.
The Falcons will now head to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1969.
Air Force trailed 3-1 until Jake Grieving led of the sixth with a home run and Mountain West Player of the Year Sam Kulasingam pulled an RBI single through the left side with two outs.
The Falcons then unloaded with two outs in the seventh. Trayden Tamiya hit a bases-loaded single into right center that was misplayed and allowed all three runners to score. Two batters later, Kulasingam cracked a two-run double.
Air Force had stranded six runners in the first two innings, so it either looked like it would be a night of wasted opportunity or turn into yet another high-scoring affair for a team that ranked 14th out of 293 NCAA Division I programs in runs scored and eighth in batting average.
But who knew a team that struggled on the mound for much of the season would come up with a third consecutive strong start.
Rogers struck out a career-high eight batters, issued no walks and gave up three runs that came on two-out hits in the early innings.
Centerfielder Tyler Covin aided the cause with a pair of highlight-reel diving catches.
Rogers, who tossed a gem in the regular-season finale to help Air Force qualify for the tournament, made this start after sophomore ace Paul Skenes threw seven shutout, two-hit innings with 10 strikeouts in a victory over top-seeded UNLV in Thursday’s opener and another sophomore, Doyle Gehring, struck out 13 in 7⅓ scoreless frames in a win on Friday.
The Falcons matched a program-record with 30 wins.
By the numbers
Putting the Air Force baseball team's run to the Mountain West championship game in context.
0
Records above .500 in conference play in the program’s first 40 years at the Division 1 level, a mark finally ended in 2021 when the team went 18-16 in the Mountain West. Air Force was 15-15 this season.
.280
All-time winning percentage in conference play (303-779). To translate, that would be like the Rockies going 45-117 every season.
6
Wins in previous Mountain West Championships in 27 games, that included a 1-10 record in openers.
9
Wins over the final 14 conference games for Air Force to qualify for the four-team Mountain West Tournament. It got in by via a tiebreaker over Fresno State.
Conference champions
Air Force baseball joins the list of Falcons teams who have won or shared team conference and conference division titles at the Division I level.
Baseball
1 – Mountain West tournament (2022)
Basketball (men’s)
1 – Mountain West regular season (2003-04)
Cross country (men’s)
7 – WAC (1991, 1994, 1996), Mountain West (2003, 2015 2020, 2021)
Fencing
1 – Western Fencing Conference (2015)
Football
5 – WAC (1985, 1995, 1998), MW Mountain Division (2015, 2021)
Hockey
2 – AHA regular-season (2008-09, 2011-12)
7 – AHA tournament (2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2017, 2018)
Lacrosse (men’s)
4 – ECAC (2014), Southern (2016, 2017, 2019)
Soccer (men’s)
4 – MPSF (2012), WAC (2017, 2018, 2020)
Swimming and diving (men’s)
3 – WAC (2016, 2017, 2020)
Tennis (women’s)
1 – Mountain West (2019)
Track & field
4 – Mountain West indoor (2012, 2016, 2018, 2022)
5 – Mountain West outdoor (2012, 2013, 2016, 2017, 2018
Water polo
1 – WWPA regular-season (2020)
3 – WWPA championships (1990, 1994, 2012)
Wrestling
1 – WAC (1991)