Maybe the cheers would have been just as loud with any draw. Or maybe this went exactly as Air Force hoped it would.
The Falcons learned their NCAA Regional assignment on Monday morning as they gathered at coach Mike Kazlausky’s home in Monument. The living room erupted when Air Force's name appeared on the ESPN2 broadcast in the Austin (Texas) Regional as the first-round opponent for No. 9 Texas. The teams will play at noon Friday on the Longhorn Network.
Air Force will play at No. 9 Texas in the NCAA Regional. @AF_Baseball went to Austin this season, splitting with the Longhorns.@csgazette @CSGazetteSports @AF_Academy pic.twitter.com/afQ2tu0YW0— Brent Briggeman (@BrentBriggeman) May 30, 2022
The Falcons (30-27) and Longhorns (42-19) split a pair of midweek games in April, with Air Force winning 14-2 and falling 12-10.
“We know what they have; they know what we have,” said Air Force ace Paul Skenes, who will pitch the opener against Texas on Friday. “So I think it’s just whoever plays better. It will be fun.
“I think they’re such a class act of a program, and I think they think the same of us.”
The four-team field playing at Texas’ UFCU Disch–Falk Field in the double-elimination regional also includes Louisiana Tech (41-19) and Dallas Baptist (34-22-1).
In college baseball, teams reserve their top starting pitchers for the Friday-Saturday-Sunday games and dip into the bottom of the rotation in the middle of the week. So the results in Texas may prove little use in forecasting what might happen on Friday. But the Falcons gained familiarity with the venue as well as confidence that will undoubtedly carry over in the team’s first NCAA appearance since 1969.
“I feel like it helps out a lot,” said third baseman and All-Mountain West first-team pick Jay Thomason, who homered twice at Texas. “We’re familiar with the field. We’re familiar with the other team. We’ll definitely prepare the way we’ve been preparing all season and we’ll see how it plays out.”
Air Force stormed to the postseason by finishing 10-5 in Mountain West play after opening 5-10. That allowed it to squeak into the four-team conference tournament via a tiebreaker over Fresno State. In the tournament, the Falcons followed strong starts by Skenes, Doyle Gehring and Dylan Rogers to claim the title and the conference’s automatic bid.
The Falcons schedule included five opponents — Army, Campbell, Oklahoma, Oral Roberts and Texas — that were announced in the NCAA field, and they went 2-5 against them.
“We’ve been at Texas already, and know we can compete with them,” Kazlausky said. “But it doesn’t matter where we’re going; we know we can compete with anyone in the country, and that’s why we set up our schedule the way we do.
"If we want to be the best, we’ve got to play the best. Going to Texas and playing in their regional, we’re truly going to be put to the test.”
Tough draw
Air Force’s opening opponent in the NCAA Regional is one of the most storied programs in the sport. Here’s a brief look at Texas’ baseball history.
NCAA championships: 6 (only USC, with 12, has more)
College World Series appearances: 37 (most all time, Miami’s 25 ranks second)
Notable former players: Roger Clemens, Houston Street, Greg Swindell