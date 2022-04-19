Air Force recorded one the more stunning victories in program history on Tuesday, clobbering No. 10 Texas 14-2 on the road.
Catcher Paul Skenes broke the game open with a three-run home run in the second, putting the Falcons up 8-0 in the second inning. Skenes drove in four runs and scored twice.
Left fielder Gabriel Garcia knocked in five runs, the big knock coming on a three-run double in the eighth inning.
The Falcons (16-19) had 11 hits, drew eight walks and were hit by pitches theee times.
Freshman Dylan Rogers tossed the first three innings for Air Force, allowing one earned run. Senior Rob Martin threw the next four innings, allowing just one unearned run against the preseason No. 1 Longhorns (26-13). Doyle Gehring and Stevan Fairburn Jr. closed it with a scoreless inning apiece.
Texas and Air Force will finish a two-game series Wednesday at 3 p.m. in Austin, Texas.