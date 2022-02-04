After going down by four goals, Air Force embarked on a comeback, but fell short in a 4-2 loss on the road at Canisius.
Max Kouznetsov, Mitchell Martan, Simon Gravel and Alex Ambrosio all scored for Canisius.
Down by four midway through the third period, AFA got goals from Parker Brown and Clayton Cosentino, but the deficit was too great to overcome.
Canisius had 25 penalty minutes in the game, but Air Force was only able to capitalize on one of six power plays. The Falcons also held a 31-25 shots on goal advantage.
AFA (10-13-2, 8-9-2-3) gets another chance at Canisius (13-10-3, 8-7-2-2) on Saturday at 5 p.m.