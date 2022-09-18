Air Force football will host Army in a new home next season.
The annual rivalry game will be played at Denver's Empower Field at Mile High for the first time next season. The news was announced during the Broncos home game against the Texans on Sunday.
"We are looking forward to partnering with the Denver Broncos to host the Air Force vs. Army game next season," Air Force athletic director Nathan Pine said in a release. "Construction on our east side renovation project will not allow us to showcase the service academy rivalry game in Falcon Stadium the way we want to. While the end result at Falcon Stadium will be well worth it, hosting the game at Empower Field in 2023 and working closely with the Broncos staff will create a memorable experience for our players and our fans and will keep the important advantage of playing this game in Colorado."
The Falcons and Black Knights are scheduled to play this season's meeting in Arlington, Texas in November.
Kickoff time for next year's game will be announced at a later date, while tickets are expected to go on sale in February.