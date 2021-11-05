ARLINGTON, Texas – The stakes are bigger here in Texas, and neither Air Force nor Army are hesitant to admit it.
The winner of Saturday’s 9:30 a.m. (MT) Commander’s Classic, held at a neutral site at the Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Field and broadcast nationally on CBS, will hold the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy for the next year. And the importance of that can’t be overstated.
The Falcons have won the trophy (20) more than their two service academy foes (Navy 16, Army 9). However, Air Force hasn’t had it since 2016.
“That’s definitely a big one for me,” said Falcons defensive end Jordan Jackson, who came to the academy with the Class of 2021 that went through its time without capturing the trophy. Because he was among those who took a turnback last year, Jackson can get that elusive prize Saturday.
“You come here and want it all four years that you’re here,” Jackson added. “Not getting it once and now getting another shot to go get it is definitely big for us.”
Army has measured its resurgence under coach Jeff Monken in large part through its success against the other academies. The Black Knights hadn’t captured the trophy since 1996 before reeling off a run of three in four years.
“The Commander-in-Chief’s trophy, that is a source of pride for our program to have it here,” Monken said. “It means a lot to us. It means a lot to our players.”
Because Air Force (6-2) defeated Navy 23-3 on Sept. 11, it can seal victory in the three-team round robin with a win on Saturday. If Army (4-3) wins, the worst the Black Knights could do would be to retain the cup. They could, however, win it outright with a win Saturday coupled with a victory over Navy in December.
For Air Force, this might represent the high point in the season as far as stakes are concerned. In order to get into the Mountain West championship game, the Falcons would need to run the table in their final three conference games and have Utah State lose twice. Or, they would need a combination of events that would allow for a three-way tie. The odds are long either way. They are bowl eligible, but in a year that the league is particularly deep, the prestige of that destination will probably limited to something akin to the New Mexico or Potato bowls. Which is something, but not on the scale of Saturday’s matchup.
Adding to all of this is the close nature of the past three games in this series. Army has gone 2-1 in those games that have all been decided by four points or fewer. Last year the Black Knights scored a late touchdown to win 10-7. The year before, the Falcons held on a late goal-line stand to win 17-13.
There is also this unique setting, with the teams playing in the Dallas area in the first football game to be played at the newest stadium in Major League Baseball. They’ll meet here again in 2022, as both teams are giving up a home game in this agreement.
And there’s the fact that both teams are coming off an open week in the schedule, allowing time to brush up on defending the triple option.
“I think it was just good to grow,” Jackson said of the extra week of preparation. “I think this bye week definitely helped us in a way that we needed. … Learning that we’re a good team and that when we don’t make mistakes, we win. When we make mistakes, we lose games. Having that bye week when we did, it definitely helped us.”
Monken said the bye week was helpful to return to the basics for an Army team that has dropped three straight. He said there won’t be any new schemes or players at this point in the season, but he expects to see his team executing at a high level as it is playing for the most important trophy it can attain.
“It’s a source of price that can’t be matched with any other trophy or championship,” Monken said. “It is, to me, for what it means to this institution and this program and the representation it gives to the United States Army, I don’t know that there’s a trophy that’s more highly coveted in college sports than this one, with what it means to us.”