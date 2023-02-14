A span of 30 seconds cost Air Force on Tuesday.

After leading early, the Falcons allowed Canisius to score twice in under a minute in the second period. That two-goal push gave the Golden Griffins the lead, and they never surrendered it, winning 4-1.

The loss seriously puts a damper on Air Force’s postseason chances.

The Falcons got within four points of Canisius — which held the eighth spot in the AHA playoff picture — after Monday’s win. But, after Tuesday’s loss, the Golden Griffins are seven points ahead of the Falcons and in seventh.

“Tonight, the better team won,” Air Force coach Frank Serratore said. “They competed to a man, and we needed to match their intensity, match their compete level, and we didn’t. We had a few guys that let their teammates down.”

The Falcons didn't possess the puck much in the first period. Their first shot on goal came seven minutes into the game, and that was their only one in the first 10 minutes.

Still, Air Force scored late in the period to get on the board first.

Willie Reim bounced a puck off Canisius goaltender John Hawthorne’s knee pad and into Nate Horn’s stick. Horn then fired it past Hawthorne for the opening goal.

The Falcons went to the first intermission leading 1-0, but shortly into the second period, the lead evaporated.

Canisius’ Randy Hernandez scored the equalizing goal on full strength. And just 30 seconds later, his teammate, Keaton Mastrodonato scored.

Serratore believes a lack of physicality led to Canisius’ back-to-back goals — and the game’s overall result.

“This is a violent collision sport,” Serratore said. “You need to get into your opponents.”

From there, the Falcons tried to play catch up — and they saw several promising chances.

Air Force had a handful of power plays in the second and third periods but converted on none of them. And junior Will Gavin appeared to score a goal in the third period, but a high stick called it off.

The Falcons’ late attacking-first strategy came back to bite them.

They allowed a goal with just over three minutes remaining in the game. The Golden Griffins scored an empty-netter just moments later, sealing their three-goal win.

“We needed to win that third period, and we couldn’t get it done,” Serratore said.

With just two series remaining, the Falcons have just 12 more opportunities for points.

They will have to win almost every point and get help from the teams ahead of them. Canisius moved from eighth to seventh with the win, while eighth-place Mercyhurst leads Air Force by five points in the standings.

“We’re going to have to turn this thing around in a hurry,” Serratore said. “We’re going to have to be at our best, and we need all hands on deck.”

Air Force has a short turnaround before its next series. The Falcons host American International College on Friday and Saturday for their final home series of the year.