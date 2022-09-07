The Air Force Academy is advising traffic to enter the south gate for Saturday’s football game between the Falcons and Colorado.

This will be the first meeting between the in-state rivals in Falcon Stadium since 1974 and the academy is expecting more than 40,000 in attendance for the 1:30 p.m. game.

Because of ongoing construction at the north gate that will slow game-day access, fans are “strongly encouraged” to enter the south gate off Academy Boulevard.

Both gates will open to fans at 9:30 a.m.