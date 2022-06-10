Dana Lyon has spent Memorial Day in recent years receiving calls from people who send their condolences and appreciation for her husband, David, who died in Afghanistan during a suicide bomb attack in December 2017.

This year was different. The Gold Star widow said that on May 31, the U.S. Air Force Academy told her that they would not renew her contract as an athletic department employee and said that by statute, her last day would be 30 days later, on June 30. She is listed as an assistant throwers coach for the academy's track and field team.

Lyon believes her termination was due to the fact that she has not gotten a COVID-19 vaccination.

Lyon and her attorney Mike Rose appeared on Fox News on Thursday, where Lyon claimed that she was let go two months before her retirement benefits were set to kick in.

In the termination letter she received May 31, Lyon said she was told the termination was not disciplinary and not personal. She requested and received a 60-day extension to pursue her retirement goals, according to Dean Miller, chief of media operations for the Air Force Academy.

She'll be working in an administrative capacity until August, but Lyon said she feels betrayed by the academy where she won a pair of NCAA titles in javelin, where she graduated in 2006, was inducted into the academy's Athletics Hall of Fame in 2015, and has worked in the athletics department since 2014.

"This job has been my coping mechanism, and grief is a messy process," Lyon said.

Furthermore, in the email granting her extension, Lyon said she was told her termination was due to her performance.

However, Lyon said has never received a warning regarding her performance and was never placed on any performance improvement plan. The only time her job status came up, she said, was in reference to her unvaccinated status.

Miller said the decision to end Lyon's athletic department employment had nothing to do with the fact that she is unvaccinated, noting that there are others in the athletic department who share the same status. Air Force officials would not say whether other coaches were unvaccinated, citing the Privacy Act.

According to Miller, all academy employees receive feedback on their performance throughout their employment, including term employees such as Lyon.

Lyon said she was told by track and field head coach Ralph Lindeman that department brass asked him about Lyon's job performance, since they could not fire her based on her vaccination status following a district court's injunction of President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for federal employees in January.

According to Lyon, Lindeman said "she's outstanding, exceeds expectations."

Lindeman died March 6 at the age of 70.

Lyon spoke to The Gazette about her body of work to defend her tenure as a coach.

Her first season as full-time throwers coach, a position she took in 2019, was cut short by the cancellation of the outdoor season. Still, Lyon had two athletes set records during the indoor season, the Falcons website says.

Lyon said she had two athletes qualify for the preliminary rounds of the NCAA Championships last year, and that three qualified this year.

She was on the staff with the Air Force Men's Indoor Track and Field team that claimed the Mountain West Conference title in February.

Despite the accomplishments, she has no plans to resume coaching elsewhere.

"I've had job opportunities for the last five years and this is all I’ve ever wanted to do,” she said.

Continuing the legacy that she competed in has been her goal. She said she's unsure if she ever properly grieved her husband's death, instead choosing to dive into her work to inspire and serve athletes, hoping to instill gratitude and humility.

Lyon said she has commissioned or given the oath of office to 25 graduates in the past eight years.

After August, Lyon said she will take a sabbatical to heal and catch up with friends and family she's been previously too busy to see.